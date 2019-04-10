John Cena Tweets Cryptic Message About Love After Nikki Bella Says She’s ‘Happy’ He’s Moving On

John Cena held hands with a new beauty on March 28, so his advice about love may come as a surprise — especially after Nikki Bella was ‘happy’ about their romantic stroll.

John Cena, 41, is not obsessed about finding love, even if he appears to have moved on! “Instead of trying to find the right person, try to be the right person,” the WWE star tweeted on April 10. “Get to a point where you love yourself, and you might be surprised at the company you choose to keep.” While it’s unclear if John is officially taken or not, he was seen with “company” on March 28. The Blockers star was photographed strolling hand-in-hand with Shay Shariatzadeh, a project manager for a tech company, in Vancouver, Canada, and both were smiling wide. The intimate outing even prompted a response from John’s ex-fiancée and fellow WWE star, Nikki Bella, 35.

“As long as John is happy, I’m happy,” Nikki said on The Bellas Podcast, during its April 10 episode — just hours before John took to Twitter to issue his love advice. Nikki then explained she thought she was “unfair to John” after their final breakup in July of 2018, as the end of their romance was filmed for all to see on her reality show, Total Bellas. “Of course it was pro-me, because it was coming through my eyes…Because of how sad I made him and how much I felt like I hurt him, when I saw the big smile on his face with the paparazzi photos [with Shay], I think that’s why I didn’t want to s**t my pants,” she added on Wednesday’s podcast. “I felt happy for him. I am very happy for him.”

Meanwhile, Nikki has also moved on to her Dancing with the Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev (although they have yet to don official “boyfriend and girlfriend” titles). Although Nikki and John are now going on dates with new people, we’ve heard that they were anxious in the days leading up to WrestleMania 35, which took place on April 7. “This weekend will for sure bring up a lot of mixed emotions for both Nikki and John,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife before the wrestling showcase. John had “even proposed to Nikki in the wring” at WrestleMania 33 in April 2017, as our source had pointed out.

Instead of trying to find the right person, try to be the right person. Get to a point where you love yourself, and you might be surprised at the company you choose to keep. — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 10, 2019

Despite John’s cryptic tweet about choosing your “company,” his ex is still a part of his. “Nikki has been keeping John in the loop about everything and she knows how hard it is for John to see her with Artem,” another source had EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “However, she’s made it clear to him that it’s not serious right now. Nikki and John still talk almost daily, and she doesn’t want to offend or upset him. They both truly still care and love one another, and that door still could potentially open up again. “