Aaron Rodgers Seemingly Missing From Brother’s Wedding 4 Mos. After Hinting Feud Was Over

The weather is warming up but things still seem frosty between Aaron Rodgers and his family, as the NFL star was apparently absent from his brother’s big day.

“Wedding day for these two,” Jordan Rodgers, 30, captioned an April 7 Instagram photo of his big brother, Luke Rodgers, 37, and his new wife, Aimee Wathen. The Bachelorette winner, who posed alongside JoJo Fletcher, 28, had traveled down to Nashville to witness the happy union and said he “couldn’t be happier to add a sister to the family.” However, there was one Rodgers brother missing from the photo – Aaron Rodgers. The 35-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback was notably absent from that photo, as well as the one Luke posted of his “rehearsal for the best day of my life.”

Similarly, Aaron didn’t show up in the clip Jordan posted to his Instagram Stories. “Whole gang’s here,” he said, showing the groom’s party all putting on “game faces” before the big moment. Either Aaron had a prior engagement that was more important than his older brother’s wedding, or the long-standing rift between him and his family is still there. If it’s the latter, it’ll come as a shock to those hoping that the two sides had finally settled their differences.

Aaron hinted that he’d buried the hatched during a Dec. 2018 interview. When asked when he found out that Packers head coach Mike McCarthy had been fired, Aaron said, “I found out I’m sure the same way most of you found out. I was at home with my folks in town for my birthday.” Such an innocuous comment would not warrant any attention, but considering Aaron had reportedly not spoken to his family since 2014, hearing him say he spent his birthday with his folks was huge!

The news of this alleged reconciliation left Aaron’s ex, Olivia Munn, 38, ecstatic. “Oh my gosh, if that’s true, that’s amazing. It’s long overdue.” Though, it’s possible that Aaron has patched things up with his folks but still has some lingering bad blood with his bros. Around Thanksgiving 2018, when Aaron urged his Twitter followers to raise money for those who lost their homes in the Paradise, CA fires, Jordan responded with some shade. “But when your own Mom is home alone during the fires, car packed ready to evacuate, & you miss the fundamental first step of compassion; calling your parents to make sure they are safe…Everything else just feels like an act,” Jordan tweeted.