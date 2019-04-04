Selena Gomez’s Grandmother Shares Childhood Pic Of The Gorgeous Star

Selena Gomez was such and adorable child that it landed her a gig on ‘Barney and Friends.’ Now her grandmother is sharing a photo of the star as a little girl with her cousins and Sel is so precious.

There’s a darn good reason Selena Gomez was able to become a star as a child actress because she was so darn cute! Her maternal grandmother Debbie Jean Gibson pulled out an old photo of the 26-year-old as a little girl, alongside two of her cousins and shared it on her Instagram on April 4. The pic looks like it was taken around Christmastime as lights can be seen inside the family home along with garland atop the fireplace behind the girls. Selena looks to be about eight years old in the photo, and the smile on her face is so dazzling she was definitely meant for stardom

In the pic Selena’s wearing a white short-sleeved blouse and jeans while holding on to a younger female cousin who is seen in a red turtleneck and denim overalls. A blonde female cousin who appears to be Madison Gage is seen smiling next to the future singing superstar. It looks like they’re all happy at home in Sel’s native Texas for the holidays with the cozy living room surroundings.

While Selena has a whopping 148 million Instagram followers, her grandma Debbie only has 37K, so it’s only her closest friends and superfans that follow the account. Sel’s close pal and assistant Theresa Mingus liked the pic as well as just over 1K others in the two hours since Debbie shared it. Many were struck with just how darn cute Sel was as a child. “Omg little baby @selenagomez so freaking adorable ❤️” one fan wrote in the comments while another added “Beautiful. oh selena, you are beautiful. Also the other small ones.😍❤️💕

“THIS IS TO CUTE OMG IM GONNA CRY” one fan gushed while another asked if the year the pic was taken in was 2002. That was year that Selena got her first big acting break, appearing as a regular on Barney and Friends as Gianna when she was 10. After she aged out of that show when she was 12, she later got gigs on the Disney Channel shows, eventually leading to starring role in The Wizards of Waverly Place which rocketed Sel to teen stardom. And the rest is history as she’s now one of the biggest singing stars in the world and the most followed woman on Instagram.