Jennifer Aniston, 50, Looks Glowing & Ageless As She Steps Out In L.A

Stunner! Jennifer Aniston went on a coffee run in LA looking half her 50 years. Her wrinkle free face is sunkissed and glowing in new photos where she’s wearing a chic jacket and trousers.

Jennifer Aniston may have turned 50 in February but you’d never know it looking at new pics of the actress. She stepped out on a coffee run at a local Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf in LA on April 4 and had such a youthful glow about her. Jen’s face had her trademark sunny tanned look. Despite Jen’s love of catching some rays, she’s managed to evade father time when it comes to wrinkles, as her skin wass line-free. The We’re The Millers star’s hair was its usual perfection, with her blown out blonde locks likely courtesy of her longtime hairdresser and BFF Chris McMillan.

Jen appeared to be heading to meetings or some other professional activity as her look was all business. She wore a pair of tan wide-legged trousers with chic leopard print heels. She topped it off with a smart, double-breasted cropped black blazer with tan cuffs. She held on to her smart phone and a pair of reading glasses as she left the coffee shop, where she and a pal spent about 40 minutes inside according to paparazzi. A hulking bodyguard could be seen walking behind the 5’5″ actress.

The blonde beauty is set to make her return to episodic TV this fall, as she’s starring in and co-executive producing The Morning Show alongside pal, fellow E.P. and co-star Reese Witherspoon. The talented twosome debuted a few snippets of what their dramedy about the behind the scenes of a national morning talk show at the Apple TV+ streaming service launch on March 25 in Cupertino, California.

Jen could be seen in the new service’s promo trailer in an anchor chair being counted down then looking into the camera from the set of — like the title says — “The Morning Show.” Meanwhile Reese — with brunette locks — seemed to be playing a producer type saying “I’m ready” as she enters the studio. Steve Carrell is also starring as Jen’s co-anchor on the show. Ever since Friends left the air 2004, the actress has focused on films with only a few guest spots on TV. But with streaming services now blurring the lines between the two mediums, this is Jen’s big return to episodic storytelling.