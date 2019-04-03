50 Cent Slammed For Inappropriate ’Trans-Slender’ Meme On Instagram That Disses Heavier People

50 Cent has a knack of annoying people with his un-PC sense of humor. His comment about being ‘fat’ but identifying as ‘skinny’ – seemingly a dig at himself – was widely condemned.

50 Cent, 43, has offended members of the LGBTQ community with a post on Instagram. On April 3 he shared a meme on his account, which said, “I’m fat, but I identify as skinny. I’m trans-slender.” The rapper then added a caption to further explain what he meant. “Gym time let’s go,” he wrote.

Many people, including actor Jamie Foxx (who replied with laughing emojis), thought it was funny. R&B singer Jill Scott, 46, also replied, although it wasn’t clear which side of the fence she fell on. “Ugh, fine, to the gym it is. @50cent, appearing mean af with the audacity to be inspirational,” she wrote. 50 Cent’s response was typically tongue in cheek. “@missjillscott I love you, Jill we been in a full blown relationship since you did that to that mic. LOL,” he wrote referring to the video of her pretending to fellate a microphone, which went viral in November 2018.

But, while Jill and Jamie may have seen the humorous side of his post, other followers jumped in and slammed 50 for using the term “trans-slander.” “Wow!!! So inappropriate. Smh,” one fan wrote. Transgender model and activist Jaimie Wilson weighed in too. “Hope you realize that’s not how being transgender works. You call it ‘humor’ but I don’t think you’re taking into account all the trans people murdered and discriminated against,” he wrote. “Maybe if you knew you wouldn’t find it funny.”

“You’re clearly uneducated and just sound stupid by the way you speak about transgender people. Gross,” another person wrote, before adding, “Transphobic is the same as racism. Open your eyes and look [at] what you’re even saying.” Many of 50’s fans were quick to come to his defense, though. “I swear we finna [sic] read articles tommorow [sic[ saying ‘50 cent is a bigot’ like omfg everyone can’t take a joke,” one supporter wrote.

50 Cent also defended himself, firing back at one person who slammed his comment. “Please don’t follow me, you don’t understand my humor,” he wrote in response to the person whose account has since been deleted. “I’m going to help by blocking you but please do not even click on any picture of me OK please.” That response stunned his devoted followers. “You said that soooo nice lol… I was waiting on a good clap back,” one person wrote.