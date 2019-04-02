Tiny Claps Back After Hater Criticizes Her Son For Lack Of Discipline: ‘Watch Yo Mouth’

Lesson one: don’t ever come after Tiny’s family. After one hater made a snide remark about her son, King, T.I.’s wife clapped back at the troll while telling them to mind their own business.

“All my babies belong on billboards,” T.I., 38, wrote on April 2 while captioning an Instagram pic of his baby girl, Heiress, 3. The picture showed Tip and Tameka “Tiny” Harris’s youngest doing her best JoJo Siwa pose, and that really should have been the end of the story – except for one hater. “I’m just saying she can and Major,” the user said, “but that son of yours with that blonde hair need(sic) some hard discipline.”

The “son” in question is King Harris, 14, and when you come for the King, you get the queen. “Watch yo mouth,” Tiny, 43, wrote in the comments section, as she came to the defense of her baby boy. “[You] don’t know him [for real.] He’s still one of the most loving and giving kids we got! Worry about wtf your kids need Pooh!!” And with that, many fans rallied behind Tiny, agreeing with her point.

On one glance, it may look like King is a brat, especially to his little sister, Heiress. After all, during a Sunday family dinner, he teased Heiress by pretending to call up JoJo Siwa to tell her not to come to the young girl’s birthday party. Plus, in a video that Tiny posted to her Instagram account on March 12, King and Heiress get in a Looney Tunes-inspired “Yes/No” styled argument. He even tricked her into switching her answer from “yes” to “no.” Hilarious!

However, while that might make it look like King needs the “discipline” the hater was talking about, it’s clear that King loves his littlest sister. Right before Heiress’s birthday party, Tiny caught her baby girl rapping along to King’s new song, “Drip.” Heiress first chimes in like the best hype person (“I know the words!” she says) before King hands her the mic, and she takes it over like a boss…before she got shy.

Tiny’s response to the hater might seem a bit extreme, but family is super important to the Xscape singer, as seen in the message she posted in honor of her firstborn’s birthday. “Where it all started! I didn’t know how Blessed I really was, carrying a baby that would grow to be as perfect as you are!” Tiny wrote on March 20, the day Zonnique Pullins, 23, was born. “You’ve made me the proudest mother ever! @zonniquejailee Happy 23rd birthday to my Gorgeous child @zonniquejailee Thank you for being better than me as a teenager!”