Joe Gorga Reveals He Borrowed $15K From Sister Teresa Giudice To Launch Career

Joe Gorga owes everything to his sister, Teresa Giudice – literally! As he EXCLUSIVELY tells us, the ‘RHONJ’ star went above and beyond to help her baby bro get his career off the ground.

There’s nothing stronger than family – just ask Joe Gorga. The 39-year-old brother of Real Housewives Of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, 46, has run multiple successful businesses – from landscaping to running numerous rental properties – and he wouldn’t be where he was today without her help. “When I first got into business, in my book, it states, that she was the one,” Joe tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY while promoting his “Grow With Gorga” speaking engagements and his new book, The Gorga Guide to Success: Business, Marriage, and Life Lessons From A Real Estate Mogul.

“I went to her. I needed to borrow money and I used her credit cards — I maxed out her credit cards. And she backed me up, my sister. That’s how I got into business,” Joe tells HollywoodLife.com. “I was 19 years old. My sister, she was young, too. So I was 19, she was 21. She just started to get credit and she trusted me. I maxed out all three of her credit cards. I got $15,000 out and that’s how I bought my equipment and my truck. I got into business. It meant a lot to me that she was there. And she supported me, especially with all of her hard times that she’s going through. So it was good.”

Clearly, Joe hasn’t forgotten about how his sister took a massive risk on her brother, and he’s more than willing to step up and help out as she deals with her husband’s deportation. Joe Giudice, 46, was supposed to be released from jail on March 14 after serving 41-months for mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud charges, but he will remain behind bars until a decision is made in his deportation case. Though he has lived in the United States since he was a child, the Italian-born Joe has never obtained American citizenship.

Recently, Joe Gorga celebrated his wife, Melissa Gorga, turning 40, with a huge party. While Joe said the party was “amazing,” he did note that it was weird to have such a family function without his brother-in-law being there. “Of course it’s weird. The kids … you’d think you would get used to it, but not really, you know. It’s always … It’s almost as if he’s passed away. Put it that way. It’s weird,” he said.

If Joe does wind up being deported, Joe Gorga EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that he’ll step up to help take care of his sis and her four kids — Gia Giudice, 18, Gabriella Giudice, 14, Milania Giudice, 13, and Audriana Giudice, 10.

“Anything they need, I’m there for them,” Joe Gorga told us. He also revealed that he spoke with his brother-in-law recently. “He really wants to get home. His time was up, he was done. He did his time.…He’s not in a good place, so he wants to get out now. He’s done.”