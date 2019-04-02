‘RHOBH’ Puppygate Dog Lucy Lucy Apple Juice ‘Is A Perfect Little Angel’, New Owners Reveal

Lucy Lucy Apple Juice didn’t find her happily ever after with Dorit Kemsley, but the chihuahua mix did land in good hands. However, the new owners did admit that the dog was initially ‘terrified.’

Lucy Lucy Apple Juice, a little chihuahua mix, has made quite the journey, starting at Vanderpump Dogs foundation: she traveled to Dorit Kemsley’s home, another owner, the shelter, and back again to Lisa Vanderpump’s rescue organization. But she won’t have to hop homes anymore, as the pooch — the instigator of the drama in Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — (hopefully) found her forever home with Instagram model Zandria Theis, 22, and her boyfriend Reed Thompson, 35. Although Dorit claimed she gave up the rescue dog because it allegedly bit her husband Paul Kemsley and kids Jagger, 5, and Phoenix, 3, Lucy’s new owners were “happy to let everyone know that Lulu is a perfect little angel” in an interview with People, published on April 2. However, Zandria did admit that Lulu (Lucy’s new name) did require “months” to reach perfection.

After LVP’s dog foundation retrieved Lucy from the shelter, one of the employees — Zandria’s roommate — let the model and her boyfriend foster the dog for a month. “When we first got her, she was extremely terrified of everything,” Zandria told People, and this terror especially applied to unfamiliar objects. “I don’t know what happened behind closed doors, or at the house where she was at before I got her, but all I know is that when I got her she was terrified.” Lulu was born at Vanderpump Dogs in Nov. 2017, but after going through a round of different homes, the staff told Zandria that she returned “a completely different dog.”

It took one month of fostering to build the dog’s “trust,” and “it took her months and months of work to get her where she is today, and now she is the perfect dog,” Zandria said. Despite all the work, the new dog dad is bothered by the biting rumors that drove a wedge between Lisa and Dorit. “This is the one thing that really bothers me. Everyone saying that she bites and that she’s a vicious dog. You have to train your puppy that biting is not okay, and that’s what we did,” Zandria explained. “Anytime she would play bite, we would so ‘No bite!’ and now she doesn’t bite.”

While Lucy had a happy ending, the same can’t be said for the friendships with Lisa and her RHOBH co-stars. But at least the PuppyGate scandal birthed a new and unlikely alliance. “Dorit and Teddi [Mellencamp] are thankful to have gotten so close recently. They both find it funny since a year ago they practically couldn’t stand one another, however PuppyGate has brought them closer together. Both Dorit and Teddi feel it’s unfortunate that they lost a friend in Lisa Vanderpump over Lucy Lucy Apple Juice, however, they appreciate that it’s helped them form such a tight bond,” a source close to the RHOBH ladies EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.