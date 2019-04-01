Justin Bieber Calls Out ‘Naughty Girl’ Hailey Baldwin For Wearing A See-Through Top In Flirty Video

Justin Bieber popped in on Hailey Baldwin’s Instagram Live on March 31, where he couldn’t stop gushing over how ‘cute’ his wife looked! The singer, who played with Hailey’s hair, called her a ‘naughty girl’ after he pointed out that her top was see-through!

Justin Bieber, 25, and Hailey Baldwin, 22, seem to still be in the newlywed stage, seven months after they tied the knot! The couple gave fans a glimpse into their home life during one of the model’s Instagram Live videos on Sunday, March 31, where the singer got handsy with his wife. The clip opens with Justin serenading Hailey, as he plays with her hair. “I like your bow,” he says to her about the bright pink hair accessory in her top knot. “You look cute,” he adds before playing with her hoop earrings. “They can’t tell this is see-through,” Justin reveals about Hailey’s off-white, silk tank top. He then proceeds to playfully tap on her shoulders.

Justin continues to tease Hailey about her top while talking in an adorable high-pitched voice, to which she jokes that “you can’t even see through it!” That’s when Justin calls her a “naughty girl,” and then walks away. Hailey can’t stop laughing after the adorable moment, and jokes that Justin is “so weird.”

While we wish Justin and Hailey’s video was an actual planned look into their life together, the IG Live was a work committment for the model. She went live, where she planned to link up with pro surfer Kelia Moniz on video, to chat about their Roxy sportswear collaboration. The two are ambassadors for the brand, and Roxy even promoted the IG Live on social media.

At one point in the video, before Kelia’s arrival, Hailey begins talking about working with Roxy. However, it’s hard to concentrate on the details of her new work venture, since Justin comes up behind her and begins kissing the side of her head. “You love me,” Justin says, to which Hailey replies, “I love you more than anyone,” with a big smile on her face.

Justin was so happy in the video, that he treated fans to an impromptu singing surprise! He belted out lyrics dedicated to his former lead guitarist and good friend, Dan Kanter. Justin appeared to be in good spirits, despite his recent admission that he’s taking time away from music to deal with “deep rooted issues.” The singer has dealt with depression and anxiety throughout the years, and has recently been vocal about his personal struggles.

“Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health,” Justin wrote in part in a long Instagram post message on March 25. He promised to return with a “kick ass album ASAP” in his message. Just weeks before that, Justin took to Instagram on March 9, where he admitted that he had been “struggling a lot.”