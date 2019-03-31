Fifty shades of too freaking cute! Jamie’s wife just gave birth to their third child, which means the couple is officially outnumbered by their little ones. Here’s we we know about their exciting news!

Dakota Johnson‘s pregnancy news may not have been the real deal, but her Fifty Shades of Grey co-star Jamie Dornan, 36, just added another member to his brood — a baby girl, according to his wife Amelia Warner‘s latest Instagram post. In a Mother’s Day post (the U.K. celebrates the holiday on Mar. 31) featuring a picture of three small pairs of children’s shoes, Amelia wrote in the caption, “So proud of these three glorious girls, it’s an honour being their mummy..feeling incredibly lucky today #happymothersday.” He and his wife Amelia Warner, 36, already share daughters Dulcie, 4, and Elva, 2, which means they’re right on track. With one kid every two years, they’re definitely going to have their hands full at home if they didn’t already. Especially because this third child means they’re outnumbered! We’re wishing Jamie and Amelia the best of luck — and lots of energy.

These two tied the knot back in 2015 and didn’t waste any time starting their family. That being said, they stay pretty hush-hush about their kids and Jamie rarely opens up about life with his little ones. But every time he’s been spotted out and about with his girls, his sweet family looks as happy as can be. We can’t imagine how Jamie manages to balance a successful movie career with so many toddlers running around, though, but he makes it work!

In addition to being one of the faces of the Fifty Shades franchise, the actor released Untogether, A Private War, Dinner With Herve and Robin Hood in just 2018 alone. Does the guy ever sleep? Well, even if he did before, that is definitely going to change soon. So good luck to Dakota and Jamie! We can’t say congratulations enough. And now that their third little one is here, we’ll be keeping our eye out for their next pregnancy announcement. The more the merrier, right?