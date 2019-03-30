Kris Jenner ‘A Little Upset’ Over Kathie Lee Gifford’s Loan Reveal: She Wants To Talk ‘Behind Closed Doors’

After Kathie Lee Gifford brought up a past loan she gave Kris Jenner, the momager wants to ‘rectify’ any ‘outstanding issues,’ a source close to Kris told HL EXCLUSIVELY!

Kris Jenner, 63, is “ready to talk” to Kathie Lee Gifford, 65, after the Today show host publicly admitted that not only had she lent money to Kris, but that, according to Kathie Lee, Kris never paid her back. A source close to Kris told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she found it “tacky” that Kathie Lee brought this up in an interview. “Kris wished that Kathie Lee would have said things behind closed doors because its a little tacky to hear it out in the public,” our source told us. “Kris would be happy to talk to Kathie Lee more about it, but now that it’s a whole thing is a bit embarrassing and got Kris a little upset.”

While Kris is prepared to discuss the loan, she does have one major caveat: all discussions have to be made in private. “Kris is ready to talk to Kathie Lee and rectify anything and any outstanding issues on loaned money that they have with each other, but when Kris contacts Kathie Lee she wants it to be away from the public and wants to have a private discussion and not give it any more attention then already is there and out in the open,” our source went on to say.

Gifford told People that over a decade ago, she lent money to the momager after she had married her then-husband Caitlyn Jenner, 69. “Kris was having financial problems,” she admitted. “I loaned Kris money years ago because they needed it. They were really struggling.” She went on to joke, “I want that money back!” Gifford also said she encouraged Kris to film a reality series about her family, adding, “This is when reality television was just getting a hold, I told Kris, ‘You guys of all people in the world should have a reality series. You should, it’s made for your beautiful children. You and [then-husband Caitlyn Jenner] at this point now are so interesting.’ Their dynamic was so interesting.”