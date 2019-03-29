Christina Milian Kisses Daughter, 9, On Lips During Cute Red Carpet Appearance

Christina Milian shared such a sweet moment with her daughter, Violet Madison Nash, on the ‘Shazam!’ red carpet. This pic is too cute for words!

We dare you not to smile after seeing this pic! Christina Milian made walking the red carpet at the Shazam! premiere a family affair when she took her adorable daughter, Violet Madison Nash, along with her. Nine-year-old Violet looked like she was having a blast at the March 28 premiere of the highly-anticipated new superhero movie. The mother-daughter duo posed for tons of cute pics, and you could seriously feel the love between them. In one pic, Christina knelt down to Violet’s level to give her a sweet peck on the lips. In another, Violet’s beaming as she holds her mom’s hand. It’s not every day you get to walk a red carpet, especially when you’re nine!

Violet, who Christina shares with ex-partner The Dream, looked adorable in a pink cardigan and a fun shirt with black tulle ruffles. Christina, of course, was her usual gorgeous self in flared jeans and a sparkly tee. She’s no stranger to red carpets. Christina recently called herself “mom of the year” (and she’s right) for managing to get Violet a meeting with her hero, Cardi B. The singer told PEOPLE that she was supposed to take Violet to one of Cardi’s shows, but they got there too late. She totally made up for it, though, by sneaking her daughter backstage! Even better, Cardi invited them to her dressing room. Poor Violet was so overwhelmed by meeting her idol that she “froze,” Christina said, adding that “Cardi had to go get her.” Aww!

The “Dip it Low” singer’s Shazam! look is much more covered up, understandably, than her usual red carpet standards. Take her outfit at the #CurveYourReality Curve fragrance launch in late 2017. She wore an electric blue, mesh dress that was completely see-through — no slip underneath! Instead, she “covered up” with a high-waisted thong and pasties. If you’ve got it, flaunt it, right?

Same goes for her sexy look at the Live By Light premiere the same year. Christina wore a floor-length sequined gown that seemed covered-up, until you looked closely. You could fully see her high-waisted shapewear and her breasts. No pasties this time. Wild!