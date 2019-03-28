Star Brim Released From Prison & Cardi B Is ‘So Happy’ — ‘My Girl Is Home’

Cardi B shared a video of Star Brim being surprised with a huge van that had a sweet message for her after her release from prison: ‘Giving Up Is Never An Option!’

Star Brim, Cardi B‘s friend who had been serving time in prison for wire fraud charges, is officially a free woman. Taking to Instagram, Cardi shared a video of her 28-year-old friend getting surprised with a van that was covered with photos of Star and had the messages “Welcome Home Star” and “Giving Up Is Never An Option” written on multiple sides of the vehicle. While being swarmed by friends, Star celebrated her new freedom by dancing and eating a hot dog. In addition to the video, Cardi wrote in the caption, “My girl is HOME @star_brim5 !!!! Sooo happy !!is our year !” Cardi had previously visited Star in Nov. 2018, and at the time, she teased Star’s upcoming release. Along with sharing a pic of the two of them on Instagram, Cardi wrote in the caption, “My b***h 4L @star_brim5 control the streets 2019😤😤💪🏾💪🏾.”

Cardi previously visited Star in Sept. 2018, and we reported how a friend of Cardi B’s told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the time, “Star is doing everything she can to get out as soon as possible. It has been devastating for her to lose her freedom and even though she doesn’t have her release date yet everyone is expecting her to be out by next month because she’s been on good behavior. Cardi is all about supporting Star and keeping her spirits up, that’s why she posted about her coming home soon, but there’s nothing set in stone just yet.”

In Jun. 2018, Cardi confirmed that Star had turned herself in to authorities to serve her prison sentence. “For two and a half years Star been out on bail. She got caught by the Feds and lost a lot of sh*t,” the rapper wrote. “Shorty been prepare for this and turn herself in early cause she just want to get sh*t over with and do her time,”

Cardi added. “I mean why wouldn’t she? after she finish her bid no more probation, can travel everywhere and she can live a normal love life!”