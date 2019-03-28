‘Pretty Little Liars’ Update Reveals Aria & Ezra Had A Baby & Named Her [SPOILER]

Lucy Hale and Ian Harding are not returning for the ‘Pretty Little Liars’ spin-off series, but fans were still treated to exciting news about their characters’ family, including Aria’s career. Reese Witherspoon is even name dropped.

We saw Aria Montgomery (Lucy Hale) and Ezra Fitz (Ian Harding) tie the knot in the 2017 finale of Pretty Little Liars, and they continue to live happily ever after in the spin-off series two years later. While the characters aren’t reprising their roles on-screen in Pretty Little Liars: Perfectionists, which premiered on March 20, the Freeform show’s Twitter account still gave us a major Ezria update. One day after the March 27 episode of the new series aired, a “leaked” text conversation between Aria and Allison revealed that our favorite “Liar” had a [SPOILER] baby girl! Aria and Ezra named her Katherine Ella, to which Allison replied, “I love it!”

Becoming a mother isn’t the only exciting development in Aria’s life. Allison continues to text Aria, and we learn that she has published her first solo book, Park Avenue. “I was at the bookstore and saw Park Avenue. They only had one copy left. I bought it, so now it’s sold out,” Allison texted Aria. Sales are going so well, Aria revealed that Reese Witherspoon is adapting her novel into a movie. Oh, and Allison gets to meet the Big Little Lies star because the gang is “all coming to the premiere in NYC.” You can watch the exciting exchange of blue and white bubbles below.

Allison is not just stuck behind her phone screen, however, as Sasha Pieterse reprised her role for the spin-off series. Original castmate Janel Parrish is also playing Mona again for the new series, which traded the town of Rosewood for Beacon Heights, Oregon. Allison is now a teaching assistant at BHU, and Mona is the head of recruitment at the university.

Ezria fans, where you at? Leaked text messages from Alison's phone. #PLLThePerfectionists pic.twitter.com/KUFkgsO6df — Pretty Little Liars (@PLLTVSeries) March 28, 2019

On Wednesday night, viewers learned the fates of the other original clique members as well. Hanna (Ashley Benson) had a baby with Caleb (Tyler Blackburn), and — drum roll — Spencer (Troian Bellisario) and Toby (Keegan Allen) eloped!