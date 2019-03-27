Beyonce Belts Out ‘Happy Birthday’ For Diana Ross At Singer’s 75th Party — Epic Video

Legends celebrating legends! Beyonce gave a stunning rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’ for Diana Ross at the musical icon’s 75th b’day bash.

Diana Ross just rang in another year of life in the best way we could possibly imagine: by having Beyonce serenade her with an impromptu performance of “Happy Birthday.” The iconic Motown singer turned 75 on Tuesday, March 26, and celebrated the milestone with a star-studded bash at the Hollywood club Warwick, before later moving the festivities to the Hollywood Palladium.

At some point during the night, guests gathered around the birthday cake when Diana’s daughter Tracee Ellis Ross saw Bey in the crowd and immediately waved her over to lead the song. The “Single Ladies” hitmaker took hold of a microphone and started belting out the infamous birthday tune to Miss Ross which led to cheers from the audience. Sean “Diddy” Combs cracked a huge smile next to her.

Other partygoers included members of Diana’s large family (Tracee, son Evan Ross, and daughter-in-law Ashlee Simpson, among others) as well as longtime pals like Motown founder Berry Gordy and other celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, French Montana, Bebe Rexha and DJ Khalid.

here’s a better version of beyoncé singing tonight. pic.twitter.com/bmqjXLPaz5 — ً (@freakyonxe) March 27, 2019

The epic moment was caught on videos taken by onlookers like Khloe, who posted her own clip to her Instagram story. Khloe’s video showed that the sweet rendition ended in a hug between Beyonce and Diana. We stan legends celebrating legends! Happy birthday, Diana!