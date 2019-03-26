Kylie Jenner Goes Makeup-Free & Runs Errands In Bright Orange Sweatsuit — See Pic

Kylie Jenner went completely makeup-free in a skin-tight, bright orange sweatsuit which showed off her tiny waist and taut tummy, while running errands in LA.

Kylie Jenner, 21, was out and about in Los Angeles on March 25 when she opted for a casual ensemble and even went completely fresh-faced. She stepped out for lunch at celeb-favorite sushi restaurant, Sugar Fish, with her long-time makeup artist, Ariel Tejada. The mother-of-one opted to wear a full bright orange Danielle Guizio Guizio Pt2 Velour Tracksuit for the outing. The hooded sweatshirt featured a three-quarter zip while the bottom featured a bungee drawstring adjustable cord which Kylie scrunched in to make the sweatshirt completely cropped. She paired the top with the matching sweatpants from the set which were super high-waisted with a thick drawstring elastic band that cinched in Kylie’s tiny waist. The skinny sweatpants featured elasticated ankles with side seam pockets, which hugged her voluminous backside. She accessorized the look with a pair of Nike sneakers, a tan and orange Dior purse and gold hoop earrings.

Meanwhile, Kylie was arm-in-arm with her makeup artist, Ariel, but chose to not wear a single drop of makeup for the occasion and even threw her hair back into a low, middle-parted messy bun. Ariel went with a casual look as well, also wearing a cropped beige sweatshirt by Danielle Guizio and a pair of distressed skinny jeans with sneakers. While Kylie’s outfit was super casual, it’s actually right on trend. The latest fashion trend the celeb set has been seen sporting is the sweatsuit. Stars like Priyanka Chopra, 36, Hailey Baldwin, 22, and Gigi Hadid, 23, have been rocking the look but making it chic by elevating the outfit with accessories. Priyanka opted to wear a full, 100% Mongolian Cashmere Mandkhai sweatsuit but dressed it up with a long white duster coat. While Hailey, dressed up her beige Chloe sweatsuit with a plaid blazer and a black beanie.

The recently appointed youngest self-made billionaire has not been out in the spotlight much recently, due to her very public fallout with BFF Jordyn Woods, 21. After the scandal was announced that Jordyn, supposedly hooked up with Khloe Kardashian’s, 34, baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, 28, the duo apparently ended their friendship. Up until recently, Kylie would usually be spotted out on the town with her sidekick, Jordyn, but now it seems like Ariel has taken her place.

Despite Kylie going out in a sweatsuit and no makeup, Jordyn is doing the opposite by getting all dolled up. She was just pictured in London on the same day, where she hit the town with a brand new bob haircut, wearing a slinky bronze House of CB mini dress, with a tan leather Sami Miro Vintage trench coat, Tom Ford heels, huge gold hoop earrings and a Louis Vuitton Boite Chapeau Souple purse.