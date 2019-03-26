Thirsty has gotten himself into a tight spot, and that’s rare for Thirsty. He gets interrogated by the feds in this exclusive sneak peek of the March 27 episode of ‘Empire.’

Thirsty is not in the best position right now. He was picked up by the feds in the previous episode of Empire, and he’s now on the other side of things. He’s no longer in control. In our EXCLUSIVE preview, Thirsty swears that nothing happened at the Platinum Party. Because Thirsty is Lucious and Damon’s lawyer, he doesn’t think he has to talk anymore because of attorney-client privilege.

“Privilege is pierced when the attorney is engaged in an ongoing crime,” Assistant U.S. attorney Conway says. A very frustrated Thirsty storms out of his seat in the interrogation room. “The feds have been watching your every move, so if I were you, Thirsty, I’d get comfortable ’cause you’re not going anywhere,” Conway continues. Thirsty’s not going to be able to talk himself out of this one this time around. At some point, Thirsty’s going to have to choose between Lucious and Damon. While the likely choice is Lucious, Damon Cross could have something on Thirsty. Conway is going to take someone down. Thirsty is just one hurdle she has to get over.

The synopsis for the all-new March 27 episode reads: “Cookie is offered a career game-changer that would put her future in the family business in jeopardy. Jamal works diligently to try to make Tiana and Treasure’s (guest star Katlynn Simone) track a success, as Lucious, Cookie and Giselle deliberate future plans for Hakeem and the rest of the artists at Empire. Meanwhile, the feds pressure Thirsty, due to his affiliation with Lucious and Damon Cross (guest star Wood Harris), and Andre receives startling news.” Empire season 5 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX.