‘This Is Us’ Creator Teases Season 4 & Says Rebecca’s Father Will Play A ‘Prominent’ Role

Rebecca’s dad will make a big entrance in Season 4 of ‘This Is Us’, creator Dan Fogelman revealed on March 24 at PaleyFest’s final night in Hollywood.

“Rebecca’s (Mandy Moore) father is going to become a prominent part of the show,” This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman revealed during an interesting game of “Truth or Dare” on the final night of PaleyFest in Hollywood on March 24. And by interesting, we mean that one of Dan’s other options was to eat a piece of chocolate dipped in ranch dressing, which is not very delicious, according to something Miguel (Jon Huertas) revealed in a recent episode of the series. But as far as Rebecca’s dad is concerned, Dan didn’t reveal in what way viewers will be meeting him or why, however, he did say, “I’m as excited to go into Season 4 as I was when we first started [the show].” So it sounds like fans should get prepared for a lot more stories featuring the Pearsons.

But not too much more. Dan all but confirmed the series will end with Season 6, when he said the series is like one giant movie and right now, we’re at the midpoint. He said, “We have a plan and we’re at our midpoint. I’m also more excited about the back half of our plan than I was with the first half,” before adding, “We’re right in the middle of [the series].”

He also shared that the Season 3 finale, which airs on April 2, will blow our minds. Not only will we find out whether Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) are splitting (“there will be an answer given there”), but he said, “The last five minutes [of the finale] are gigantic.” And Justin Hartley eerily teased that by the end of it, “everyone is not okay.” Yikes! Dan also joked that “everyone dies,” so we’re not too sure how serious they were being, but those in attendance at PaleyFest saw the first five minutes of the season finale and it looked pretty spectacular. “You’re going to get a lot of answers,” Dan assured the audience.

