Solange Rocks Out To Ariana Grande Music In A Bikini Top & Fans Are Living For It

Solange had a blast on her Sunday afternoon dancing to Ariana Grande songs alongside pal Kelela. The singer showed off her moves while riding in a car and later hit up a boat for some fun in the sun.

When Solange, 32, dances to your music, that’s when you know you’ve got some great songs on your hands. Solange posted some amazing videos on her Instagram Story on March 25 that featured her dancing to Ariana Grande’s hit songs “Sweetener” and “Get Well Soon.” Rocking a black bikini top and jeans, Solange danced to the music while riding with the sunroof open in a car. Her friend and fellow singer Kelela, 36, was in the backseat. At one point, Solange starts twerking to Ari’s music. Iconic.

Fans loved Solange’s dance-athon to some of music’s biggest hits. One fan tweeted the video from Solange’s Instagram Story and wrote, “This video of Solange belting sweetener through a sun roof cleared my skin.” Another fan tweeted, “Solange listening to Ariana is higher power activity.” One fan also tweeted, “Solange dancing to sweetener. I had no idea how much I needed this.” Solange even became a trending topic on Twitter after her Instagram Story videos went viral. That’s the power of Solange.

As if we couldn’t love Solange more. But the singer didn’t stop there. She also hit up a boat and started dancing in her bikini to her big sister Beyonce’s song! As the boat was out on the water, Solange showed off some seriously sexy moves on the back of the boat to Bey’s sexy song “Kitty Kat.” Solange fans were living for that, too. “Solange dancing to her sister’s best song…yes,” a fan tweeted after watching the videos. Solange definitely has summer vibes right now, and we are all for it.