Amanda Stanton Reveals She’s ‘Good Friends’ With Andi Dorfman After Failed Engagements To Josh Murray

Despite Amanda Stanton’s mutual ex with fellow ‘Bachelor’ Nation star Andi Dorfman, they developed a close friendship. Here’s how that happened!

Amanda Stanton, 28, is wielding her author’s pen for the upcoming release of her memoir/self-help book in Sept. 2019, which will include stories from her time on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise. But the reality show star revealed to HollywoodLife that before writing the book, she actually reached out to another Bachelor Nation star who already has a memoir under her belt — Andi Dorfman, 31. The duo share an interesting history together, and the same ex-fiancé: Josh Murray, 34. The former baseball player won Andi’s final rose in Season 10 of the Bachelorette, but after ending their engagement in Jan. 2015, he went on to propose to Amanda on Season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise. That engagement ended as well in Jan. 2017, which opened the door to a surprising friendship.

“So, Andi and I actually met up. It’s been a little over a year now [since] we [first] met,” Amanda EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. Andi and Amanda shocked fans by starring in the same Instagram Story in June 2017, but they’re far from awkward acquaintances. “We actually like are really good friends now and we’ve hung out a few times,” Amanda continued, and added, “But of course, you know, we talked and exchanged stories and all of that so, it was interesting.” The blonde beauty laughed on that note, but kept those “interesting” conversations between her and Andi! Recall that Josh just shaded Andi in Jan. 2019, as he cropped a devil emoji over the former lawyer’s face in their proposal picture from The Bachelorette. But Amanda assured us that she doesn’t plan on throwing shade of this manner in her upcoming book.

“It’s not really a book to like bash any of my exes. But if there was something in there that I have learned from, I included it. I don’t know if [Josh] needs to be scared. If he feels that he needs to be scared, he knows what happened so, you know, I guess that’s on him,” Amanda explained to HollywoodLife. However, the mother of two did reveal that she hasn’t “talked” to her ex lately. But that won’t influence how she documents the “truth” of their relationship, as Amanda added, “Nothing that was like irrelevant is in there. So if something happened that was a big learning lesson for me, you know that’s kind of what I was going for.”

Amanda and Andi’s shared dating history starts and ends with Josh. Amanda was formerly married to Nick Buonfiglio from 2012 to 2015, and they share daughters Kinsley, 6, and Charlie, 5. The television personality is now dating Bobby Jacobs, 33, a professional volleyball player whom she has been linked to since May 2018. But Amanda’s not discrediting the importance of her failed relationships from past years. “I’ve learned a lot from those relationships and I’ve learned a lot of really valuable lessons. I’ve learned what I want, what I don’t want, what’s most important to me, what deal breakers are most important to me and I’ve carried all that stuff into my relationship with Bobby,” Amanda told HollywoodLife. “And I feel like that’s why how relationship’s been so successful. I think if I didn’t have those trial and error relationship, I don’t know if I’d be able to be in a successful relationship right now. I’m really grateful for that. He’s a really sweet guy, very genuine. He’s not in the spot light at all and he’s handled everything really well and he’s just always there for me.”

The mother of two isn’t only focusing on her upcoming book and new relationship — she is also launching a clothing line, Lani the Label, on March 26! The fashion collection is actually a collaborative effort between Amanda and her two mini me’s, Kinsley and Charlie. Think “mommy-and-me” clothes, but with Amanda’s refreshing take on the style. The new clothing line “introduces a feminine-feel with prints and fabrics chosen by Amanda with some styles in collaboration with daughters Kinsley Elizabeth and Charlie Emma,” and will include dresses, skirts, bodysuits and more, according to Lani the Label’s press release. All the pieces will be available for under $90 USD!