‘RHOA’: Eva Storms Out Of Kandi’s Event After Her Rumored Money Problems Are Revealed

Eva’s post-honeymoon bliss was short-lived, as Marlo started spreading rumors about the former ‘ANTM’ star’s living situation and credit score during the March 24 episode of ‘RHOA’.

When Eva Marcille returned home to Atlanta, following her romantic honeymoon with new husband Michael Sterling, she was bombarded by nasty rumors about her alleged “financial hardships”. It was actually Marlo Hampton who spilled the tea on Eva during the March 24 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but the information didn’t exactly come from her — it came from one of Eva’s bridesmaids. And the information that Marlo learned — that Eva was suffering from “financial hardships”, that Eva and her family were getting kicked out of the house they were renting, that Eva has bad credit, and that Eva is a “fraud” — was soon passed on to both Nene and Tanya. But all three agreed that Nene would be the best person to share the news with Eva since she has the closest friendship with her. At least that was what they agreed to at Marlo’s. However, once the ladies met up at Kandi‘s party for the opening of her second OLG restaurant, Tanya decided to pull Eva aside and break the news to her.

Honestly, it wasn’t the most ideal place to tell Eva about the rumors being spread about her, but she didn’t seem too shocked. In fact, she said she knew who was spreading the rumors (her bridesmaid) while also noting that none of the statements being said about her were true. But she still got pretty upset and upon re-entering the restaurant, Kandi grabbed her purse, ripped off her microphone, and left the party. And once Nene learned what was happening, she became furious with Tanya for going against her and telling Eva the news first. Fortunately, Nene convinced Eva to come back and direct the narrative herself, which is when Eva told everyone that the reason she moves so often is because she’s trying to escape her violent ex. She said that every time her family movies, he eventually figures out where she lives, so then they have to move again. But Marlo didn’t believe it — she whispered to Kandi that it sounded like Eva was lying.

And Kandi sort of believed Eva was lying too, because she remembered a moment from the beginning of the episode, when she and Eva went out for a bite to eat and Eva was telling her about how her family had to move again. Kandi thought it was strange at the time — especially because Eva said they were going to just rent another house before moving into another house that they plan on owning — but after hearing about Eva’s drama, she realized that Eva knew these rumors were going to come out about her, so in her eyes, Eva was trying to get in front of the rumors in hopes of changing the narrative.

Meanwhile, Nene also had some struggles this week, as she wondered what would come next in her marriage with Gregg. She admitted to him that every time he was mean to her she’d think she wanted to break up or get a divorce, but after hearing that, he promised to try and treat her better. He also said he wanted to talk to his doctors about receiving more radiation and chemotherapy. So maybe there’s hope for these two after all!

