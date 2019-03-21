‘PLL: The Perfectionists’ Theory: Did Alex & Mary Drake Escape From Mona’s Dollhouse?

Mona’s got some explaining to do. During the ‘PLL: The Perfectionists’ premiere, Mona may have dropped a major clue that Alex and Mary Drake escaped from her dollhouse in France.

So much went down during the Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists premiere, including a murder, a surprise reveal, and more. But Mona Vanderwaal may have revealed the biggest shocker ever at the beginning of the premiere. When she reunites with Alison DiLaurentis in Beacon Heights, they have some catching up to do. Alison thought Mona was still living in France, which is where she was at the end of the PLL series finale in 2017. That’s when Mona drops what could be a massive bombshell in her own Mona-like way.

“Yeah, that was great for a while,” Mona tells Alison. “But eventually the reasons I was there… escaped me. So I came back to the States to devote my time to something that suited my talents and my passions — game design for Hotchkiss.” Her line about her “reasons” for staying in France escaping her could be a giveaway that Alex and Mary Drake found their way out of the dollhouse. Mona looks a little worried when she says the word “escaped.” Alison doesn’t pick up on anything, so the conversation about France ends there, but eagle-eyed fans are bound to take notice of this line.

In the final moments of the Pretty Little Liars series finale, fans learned that Mona was keeping Alex (a.k.a. A.D.) and Mary Drake locked up in her own personal dollhouse in France. “She can’t keep us here forever,” Mary said to Alex, who replied, “Of course she can. It’s Mona.” Maybe this mother and daughter plotted their escape successfully, and that’s why Mona is living across the world in a town that’s dubbed one of the safest in the U.S. Honestly, it wouldn’t surprise anyone if Alex and Mary Drake popped up on The Perfectionists at some point. PLL: The Perfectionists airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Freeform.