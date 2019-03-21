Meghan McCain’s Sis Bridget Claps Back At Trump’s Funeral Non-Invite — You Couldn’t Be Trusted

John McCain’s daughter Bridget has broken her silence to respond to Trump’s comments about the late senator’s funeral. The usually private 27-year-old did not hold back.

Bridget McCain, 27, is fighting back and responding to Donald Trump after the 72-year-old blasted her late father Sen. John McCain in a series of tweets and comments. On March 20, the President used his appearance at a tank factory in Lima, Ohio to insult the late Vietnam War vet who died of brain cancer in August 2018 at the age 81. “I have to be honest. I never liked him much… I really probably never will,” Trump told the crowd. “I gave him the kind of funeral that he wanted, which as President I had to approve. I don’t care about this. I didn’t get a thank you.”

That spurred Bridget to point out that Trump actually wasn’t invited to Sen. McCain’s funeral, which the late Republican planned in detail before his death. “@realDonaldTrump Everyone doesn’t have to agree with my dad or like him, but I do ask you to be decent and respectful,” Bridget tweeted on March 20. “If you can’t do those two things, be mindful. We only said goodbye to him almost 7 months ago.” She added, “@realDonaldTrump Even if you were invited to my dad’s funeral, you would have only wanted to be there for the credit and not for any condolences. Unfortunately, you could not be counted on to be courteous, as you are a child in the most important role the world knows.”

Bridget’s older sister Meghan McCain mentioned the tweets on The View on March 21. The 34-year-old co-host noted that she is only one of the senator’s seven children. In addition to his two daughters with his second wife Cindy McCain, he also had three with his first wife Carol – sons Doug and Andrew, and daughter Sidney. All are in their 50s. With Cindy he had two more sons, John, 32, and James, 30.

“My little sister Bridget, for the first time ever, has decided that she wants to speak out,” Meghan told her co-hosts on The View. “She’s very, very private… Anyone who knows anything about political history can probably surmise why she’s chosen to lead a very private life…” Meghan was probably referring to the controversy that surrounded her family during the race for the 2000 Republican presidential nomination, when her father and George W. Bush were battling it out in the primaries. Rumors swirled that Bridget was a black child and a result of an extramarital affair. In reality, Sen. John and Cindy McCain adopted their daughter from Bangladesh.

“I think it’s very brave of her,” Meghan said on The View of her sister’s decision to speak out despite shunning the limelight. Bridget’s comments were well received by people on Twitter. One person tweeted in response, “Thank you for articulating what so many of us feel, and I am so sorry for your loss. I know how hard the first couple of years after loss can be.”