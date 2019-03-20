Nicki Minaj’s BF’s Rumored Baby Mama Shows Bloody Floor After Claiming Someone Tried To Kill Her

Noelle Dobie posted on social media, showing injuries and a bloody floor she claims was from the aftermath of an alleged attacker who tried to shoot her.

Noelle Dobie, 30, a bartender from Queens, New York, who is rumored to be the baby mama of 36-year-old rapper Nicki Minaj’s boyfriend Kenneth Petty, 41, shared an Instagram post on March 19 showing a white-tile floor covered in what appeared to be blood. Noelle claimed in her caption that someone came to her home to shoot her, but she did not name her alleged attacker. In the same caption, Noelle expressed her relief that her daughter wasn’t home at the time of the attack, and claimed that the attacker intended to shoot her, and dropped their weapon – a gun.

“Thank god my daughter wasn’t home and I’m thinking [sic] god I’m still alive,” Noelle captioned her shocking post. “Came to shoot me in my own home and dropped your gun !! I’m out of commission for a few. Pray for me,” she concluded the caption with the prayer hand emoji. Noelle also posted an Instagram Story video, in which her forehead and fingers were covered in bandages. “I’m just happy to still be here,” she said in the video. Noelle’s story also showed her with a bloody nose and lips, but her video didn’t explain the full extent of any possible injuries.

The full details of Noelle’s possible attack remain unclear. The NYC bartender reportedly has a child with Nicki’s boyfriend Kenneth, and Noelle may have been living with Kenneth when he began seeing Nicki in Dec. 2018, according to MTO News. Kenneth and Nicki go way back – the two dated each other in high school before starting up their romance again decades later.

We hope that Noelle is safe now, and that if she was attacked, she finds justice soon. Our thoughts are with Noelle and her daughter after what appeared to be a traumatizing event.