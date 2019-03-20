Less than a year into their marriage, Jessica and Cody just started a brand new chapter! That’s because Jessica gave birth to their first baby. We’ve got all the details on the couple’s exciting news!

And just like that, their little one is here! Jessica Graf, 27, and Cody Nickson, 33, tied the knot in October 2018 and just gave birth to their first child together on March 17, they confirmed on Jessica’s podcast March 20. During the podcast interview, Cody revealed that Jessica had to have an emergency C-section because her blood pressure had skyrocketed, and the whole thing happened super quickly. We can’t wait to watch these two tackle this next step in their relationship! They’ve been dating since they were both on season 19 of Big Brother, and their relationship stayed strong as they competed on (and won!) the 30th season of Amazing Race — and they got engaged shortly after it wrapped! With these shows under their belts, parenting will probably be a walk in the park!

Jessica and Cody announced that they were expecting shortly before their wedding with an adorable pic of the couple showing off their sonogram. “WE’RE PREGNANT! And I’m over the moon,” the mom-to-be wrote. “I’m so excited to bring our first child into this life we have created together! Considering our engagement was leaked before we could tell anyone, it’s been so great to be able to share our new addition with our loved ones before making this announcement! I’m a little over 11 weeks and we plan on bringing our little angel into the world on April 11, 2019, just two days before Cody’s birthday. We’re honored to be adding the FIFTH Big Brother baby to the world! We can’t wait to meet you little one and we already love you more than anything!”

The funny thing is, the reality TV stars had actually hinted at their pregnancy multiple times before cluing their followers in. Just the day before, Cody and Jessica each posted different pictures of them showing off her pretty obvious baby bump. How did everyone miss that?

But this baby news was impossible to miss. We’re so excited for the growing family. Cody already has a daughter Paisley, 6, from a previous relationship, and now baby makes four!