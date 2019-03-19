Josh Kushner’s Parents Refused To Meet Now Wife Karlie Kloss For Years, New Book Claims

Before supermodel and ‘Project Runway’ host, Karlie Kloss married investor Josh Kushner in Oct. 2018, she endured years of rejection and disapproval from his parents, a new tell-all book, ‘Kushner, Inc.’ claims.

Karlie Kloss, 26, and Joshua Kushner, 33, have kept most of their romance under wraps since they began dating in 2006. Many didn’t think much of the couple’s private ways, seeing as Josh, a lifelong Democrat, is the brother of senior white house advisor, Jared Kushner, 38, who is also the husband of Ivanka Trump, 37. And, while Kloss, a world renowned supermodel, has lived most of her life in the public eye, politics and celebrity don’t always mesh well. But, a new tell-all book may have just revealed why Karlie and Josh have kept their relationship so private through the years.

The Kushner family became somewhat divided when Josh began dating Karlie, Vicky Ward explains in her new book, Kushner, Inc.: Greed. Ambition. Corruption., which is described as “the extraordinary story of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump. As for what caused tension within the Kushner family?

While many things contributed to the apparent rift between the Kushner family and Josh, Ward goes into great detail about how religion played a pivotal role. The Kushner’s are Jewish, and Karlie was not at the time Josh began dating her. Ward points out how Ivanka Trump had to convert to Judaism in order to marry Jared Kushner, which she did. And, the same rules applied to Karlie for her nuptials.

After news of their 2012 engagement broke, Ward writes that Aaron Gell, an editor at the Observer at the time, congratulated Josh’s brother, Jared, on the engagement. But, his response wasn’t what you’d expect of someone whose brother just celebrated one of the happiest days of his life. “Don’t worry,” Jared told Gell, according to the book. “The family is going to take of that. We’re not very happy about him dating a shiksa.” A “shiksa” is a term for a non-Jewish woman. Jared added that Karlie “is not that smart,” the book claims.

Ward goes on to write about Josh’s independence when it came to dealing business with his family. The author explains that Josh’s independence “was even more clearly manifest” in July 2018, when Karlie announced their engagement to the world in a post on social media. The couple had dated for six years before Karlie revealed the news on Twitter, along with a photo of the pair.

While the engaged couple (at the time), appeared to be happy, Ward writes that deep down, Josh “knew his parents would struggle with this.” What she writes next is surprising.

“For years, people told me, the whole family spoke horribly about Kloss behind her back,” Ward claims of the Kushner family. “A family friend referred to her as ‘the lingerie model.’ Josh told Gary Cohn and others he was not allowed to bring Karlie to holiday family gatherings. For six years they refused to meet her.”

During the month they got engaged (July 2018), Ward says Alan Hammer told her that he and his wife had been trying to persuade Josh’s parents, Charlie and Seryl Kushner to “ease up” on Karlie. “Just because you want things to be a certain way doesn’t mean they’re going to be,” Hammer recalls telling Seryl, according to the book. Hammer also claims he spoke to Josh about the situation, which “deeply troubled” the youngest Kushner because he “didn’t want to hurt his parents.

However, when Josh made it clear to his family that he was going to marry Karlie, that’s when his parents seemed to come around to the idea. Charlie and Sheryl met with Kloss and even had her stay with them at one of their beach homes during the end off the summer in 2018, Ward writes. “It’s a gigantic step forward,” Hammer says, despite admitting that “it shouldn’t be.”

Fast-forward to October 18, when Kloss and Josh wed in a small Jewish ceremony in Upstate New York. “Charlie was noticeably restrained when he talked about the wedding to a family friend,” Ward writes. The author recalls: “A Kushner family member told me Seryl likely saw Josh’s marriage to Kloss as her biggest failure, ‘like it was Seryl’s job to make sure the kids married the right people and perpetuated the stream, and obviously Ivanka [Trump] and Karlie don’t match that.”

A New York rabbi’s wife [who asked to remain anonymous], explained Charlie and Seryl’s Orthodox mind-set to the author. “I think there is this feeling that once you marry out [of the faith], that you have sort of doomed your family chain… that you have lost something tremendously valuable,” the anonymous woman says. “It is a source of tremendous shame for someone like Charles Kushner, who sets so much store in Jewish identity, in Jewish education and Jewish continuity.”

Ward later compare Karlie and Ivanka, writing that she believes “Charlie and Sheryl have got it backward.”

“In the liberal circles in which they travel, Kloss is a far more admirable role model and champion of women in the workplace than Ivanka,” Ward writes. She backs up her statement with some of Karlie’s initiatives, including the her nationwide program, “Kode With Klossy” — a summer camp for teenage girls to learn about the world of technology.

Karlie Kloss, nor the Kushner family has addressed Kushner, Inc. HollywoodLife has reached out to a representative for Karlie. A representative from the book’s publisher, St. Martin Press, gave us permission to use excerpts from the book to support this article.