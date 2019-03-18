Pregnant Jessica Simpson Shows Off Her Massive & Bare Baby Bump In Bikini — New Pic

Jessica Simpson used her trademark pregnancy humor to poke fun at her growing bun in the oven and ‘jess-tation’ period, which is nearly coming to an end.

Jessica Simpson, 38, gave us flashbacks to The Dukes of Hazzard by throwing on a pair of glam Gucci sunglasses and a triangle bikini top for an Instagram photo on March 18. Of course, what’s different between now and the 2005 film is the actress’s big baby bump, which was bared for all to see underneath the tiny bikini (see it below). “Jess-tation,” she captioned the picture, a play on the medical term for pregnancy — gestation. Despite Jessica’s lighthearted caption, the comments section was filled with pitying fans who were surprised to see that the “With You” singer was still sporting a baby bump amid a rough pregnancy.

While Jessica has made fun of her third round of pregnancy by sharing pictures of a broken toilet seat and swollen feet, her “jess-tation” period hasn’t been all laughs and clever Instagram captions. The blonde beauty battled four rounds of bronchitis within a two month span, and the latest episode landed Jessica in the hospital for a week. “Coughing with Birdie [the name of Jessica’s daughter in the womb] has been a crazy painful journey. I am slowly getting healthier every day,” Jessica wrote in an Instagram post on March 3. She has also dealt with “severe pregnancy acid reflux,” which she revealed underneath another Instagram photo on Feb. 12.

Given the list of physical ailments Jessica has suffered since announcing her pregnancy in Sept. 2018, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that she’s “done having kids after this pregnancy.” Our insider even claimed that Jessica is considering either tying her tubes to solidify that decision, or asking husband Eric Johnson, 39, to undergo a vasectomy. “This pregnancy has taken a lot out of her this time around and as happy as she will be to have a new little girl in the family, she will be very happy to have this be the last child for the family,” our source added. Baby girl Birdie will make a family of five, as Jessica and Eric also share a daughter, Maxwell Johnson, 6, and a son, Ace Knute Johnson, 5.

You have to commend Jessica’s stamina, as she’s still wearing bikinis and going on (outdoor) family outings right before hitting the delivery room. On March 16, Jessica revealed that she and Eric attended Ace’s baseball game, where he hit a home run!