Vicki Gunvalson Returning To ‘RHOC’ Despite Reports She’s Leaving The Series

It turns out Vicki Gunvalson will be returning full time to ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ for season 14 despite reports that she was done with the show, and she’s even already started filming for the new episodes.

Vicki Gunvalson, 56, is not leaving Real Housewives of Orange County anytime soon, despite recent reports that she may not be returning for season 14, and she’s happily in the middle of filming new episodes of the reality series as a full time cast member. “Vicki is excited to be filming RHOC right now,” a source close to the show EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Despite reports and rumors she wasn’t coming back, she is filming right now and is returning to the show. She and all of the other ladies are having fun and things are good right now with Shannon [Beador] and Tamra [Judge], too. They started filming a few weeks ago and all the ladies from last season are returning.”

Reports that Vicki’s future with the show may be up in the air came out last month when a source told US Weekly that she hadn’t started filming yet even though other cast members had. Vicki was quick to take to Twitter though and advise fans not to believe everything they hear. “Unless you hear it from me, then it’s simply a rumor. I am in negotiations,” her tweet read.

Perhaps rumors that Vicki, who has been a part of RHOC since the show’s first season, wouldn’t be returning had something to do with her previous feuds with Shannon and Tamra. The ladies got into some drama when Shannon and Tamra blamed Vicki for her ex Brooks Ayers forging medical records that said he was a cancer patient at the City of Hope hospital back in 2015. Brooks stuck up for Vicki though and took full responsibility for his actions when he released a statement about the scandal. “Vicki was not ‘in on any cancer scam or created storyline.’ There is no scam,” part of his statement read. “Second, Vicki never has paid me to be quiet regarding this ‘supposed’ scam nor has paid me to release any statements.” After all that drama unfolded, the ladies worked things out, but Vicki’s return to the series is sure to bring on more interesting times.