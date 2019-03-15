40 Delicious St. Patrick’s Day Cocktail Recipes That Will Make You Feel Like You Struck Gold

You’ve reach the pot of gold! We’ve rounded up some of the yummiest cocktails that will have you feeling lucky on St. Patrick’s Day!

St. James’ Flip

1 oz. Rum

0.5 oz. sweetened condensed milk

1/2 of a fresh egg

1.5 oz. Guinness Foreign Extra Stout or Guinness Draught

Grated nutmeg

Combine all wet ingredients in a cocktail shaker and dry shake without ice. Add ice to the shaker and continue to shake until the mixture is smooth and frothy. Strain cocktail into a small goblet and garnish with freshly grated nutmeg.

Sláinte de la Noche

1 ½ parts Hornitos® Black Barrel® Tequila

1 ½ parts coffee liqueur

¼ part vanilla syrup

1 part heavy cream

Combine equal parts vanilla extract, water and sugar and bring to a boil to create vanilla syrup. Combine all ingredients in a shaker and shake vigorously. Strain into a glass and serve.

Mint Julep

2 oz Hillrock Solera Bourbon

1/2 oz simple syrup

3 – 4 fresh mint leaves

In a rocks glass, gently muddle the mint leaves to release their oils. Fill the glass with crush ice and pour the bourbon and simple syrup over the ice, stir just long enough to blend ingredients and garnish with fresh mint.

Proper Old Fashion Created by Nick Fogel, Beverage Director, The Late Late Bar & Spirit Grocer

2 oz Proper No. Twelve

.25 oz Guinness syrup

.25 oz Amaro Nonino

1 dash Walnut bitters

Garnish: Orange Twist

Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass, stir to chill. Strain into a rocks glass.

Guinness Demerara Syrup

1.5 quart Guinness

1 quart Demerara

2 sticks of cinnamon

2 tablespoons of pink peppercorn

Bring the Guinness to a simmer in a saucepan and allow to reduce by approximately half. Add cinnamon and pink peppercorn. Whisk in demerara sugar. Stir and simmer for five min allowing the mixture to thicken. Stain and cool.

That’s The Spirit

1 oz. Crystal Head Vodka

½ oz. premium melon liqueur

3-4 fresh mint leaves

¼ oz. freshly squeezed lime juice

1 ½ oz.fresh pineapple juice

Muddle mint leaves and Crystal Head in a shaker. Add ice and remaining ingredients then shake well. Strain and pour into a cocktail glass.

Lucky Charms

1 oz. Seagrams Original Vodka

Stella Rosa Gold

Mint Leaves

Combine mint leaves and water and place into ice tray to freeze. When Ice cubes are set, add vodka and top with Stella Rosa Gold.

Lucky Buck

2 oz Deep Eddy Original Vodka

.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice

Small Handful of Fresh Basil

Top with Ginger Beer

Combine all ingredients except ginger beer in a cocktail shaker and shake with ice for 30 seconds. Strain over fresh ice in an Old Fashioned glass and top with ginger beer. Garnish with a fresh basil leaf.

Finlandia Finnish Mule

1 oz. Finlandia Grapefruit Vodka

3 oz. Ginger Beer

¼ oz. Lime Juice

Mix ingredients in an ice-filled copper mug. Garnish with a cucumber slice, lime wedge and ginger stick.

Gin & Shamrocks

1.5 oz Bombay Sapphire East

3 oz Fevertree tonic

Lime wedge

Press lemongrass stem and lime wedge into base of glass. Fill with ice and build in old fashioned glass. Garnish with lime wedge and lemongrass stem.

Le Fennel Fizz

1.5 oz Fennel infused Grey Goose vodka

0.5 oz St-Germain Elderflower liqueur

0.5 oz Lemon Juice

3 dashes of St. George Absinthe

Soda

Build ingredients in a wine glass filled with ice and top with soda.

I-Rish Upon A Bar

2 diced, skinned chunks of Cucumber

2 diced, skinned chunks of Kiwi

Small sprig of Fresh Dill

1 part Bombay Sapphire Gin

Drizzle Elderflower Cordial

Drizzle of Fresh Lime

Muddle first 3 ingredients in base of cocktail. Shaker, add Sapphire and remaining ingredients with large scoop of ice. Shake vigorously, then double strain into a chilled glass.

D’USSE Mint Julep

2½ parts D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac

½ part simple syrup

2– 4 sprigs of mint

Crushed ice

Place simple syrup in a julep glass with 5 or 6 mint leaves and muddle. Fill the glass halfway with ice, add 1½ parts D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac and stir. Add more ice and remaining D’USSÉ,Stir again until the glass is fully frosted. Top with ice. Garnish with Fresh mint.

NOLET’S Silver Cucumber Smash

1.25 oz. NOLET’S Silver Gin

.75 oz. Simple Syrup

1 oz. Lemon Juice

Cucumber Slices

Mint Leaves

Muddle cucumber and mint with simple syrup and lemon juice in a mixing tin. Add NOLET’S Silver, ice and shake well. Strain into an ice-filled rocks glass. Garnish with a sprig of mint.

Patrón Green Matcha

1.75 oz Patrón Silver

1.25 oz Citrus sherbet

.5 oz Pretzel syrup

.5 g Matcha green tea

.75 oz Aquafaba

Shake all ingredients with ice. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a mini pretzel and a sprinkle of matcha.

SVEDKA Mule

2 parts Svedka SVEDKA

2 Lime Wedges

4 parts Ginger Beer

Squeeze lime wedges into a Collins glass and fill with ice. Pour in SVEDKA Vodka and top with cold ginger beer. Garnish with lime wedges.

Deer + A Beer

Pair your St. Patrick’s Day stout with a shot of Jägermeister.

Humo Verde

1 oz. Casamigos Mezcal

1 oz. Casamigos Blanco Tequila

1 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

.75 oz. Simple Syrup

4 Basil Leaves

2 Thyme Sprigs 2

1” Slices Grilled Green Poblano Peppers

1” Grilled Poblano Slice and Dried Thyme

Combine all ingredients into a tin shaker. Muddle the herbs and pepper, add ice and shake well. Fine strain into a rocks glass and add fresh ice. Garnish with a grilled poblano slice and dried thyme.

Stoli St. Patrick’s Day Milkshake

1 part Stoli Vanil

1 part White Crème de Menthe

2 scoops of Vanilla Ice Cream

1 Cup of Ice

Cookie – Garnish

Mint Leaves – Garnish

Luck of the Lime

1 oz. Trois Rivières Rhum Blanc Agricole

4 oz. hard apple cider

.5 oz. lime juice

.5 simple syrup

2 slices cucumber

5-6 mint leaves

In a shaker, muddle mint and cucumber. Add all ingredients except cider. Shake with ice and strain into a glass over ice. Top with cider. Garnish with extra mint and lime wedge.

Sour Apple Sipper

1 ½ oz Tres Agaves Blanco Tequila

1 ½ oz Sour Apple Liqueur

1 oz Lime Juice

½ oz Tres Agaves Agave Nectar

Splash of sparkling water

Cinnamon Stick and fresh green apple slices for Garnish

Combine all ingredients into a shaker and fill with ice. Shake for 10 seconds and double strain over ice in glass. Top with a splash of sparkling water and garnish with sliced apples and cinnamon stick.

Shamrock Cooler Created by Elad Zvi, Co-Founder, Bar-Lab

*Serrano-infused Maker’s Mark® Bourbon

2 cups Maker’s Mark® Bourbon

1-piece serrano pepper, cut in half and deseeded

Combine the pepper and Maker’s Mark® Bourbon in an airtight container and allow it to macerate for at least 2 days. Store in the fridge and shake container gently twice a day.

2 parts serrano-infused Maker’s Mark® Bourbon*

1 part freshly squeezed lime juice

½ part agave syrup

Pinch salt

1 cup ice

4 sprigs tarragon

Place all ingredients in a blender and blend on high until the ice is pureed. Serve immediately.

Porter Beer Float by HelloFresh

1/3 cup milk chocolate chips

1 TBSP Heavy Cream

1 cup vanilla ice cream

2 bottles of dark beer (Porter or Stout)

Edible Gold Flakes or Glitter

Marshmallows

Melt chocolate chips and heavy cream in a microwavable sage bowl for 30-45 seconds. Stir to combine and use a spoon to drizzle over rim of glass. Set aside to cool. Fill each glass with vanilla ice creams. Pour dark beer over top just before serving. Add a toasted marshmallow to the drink if you’re feeling crazy! Drink up!

Swizzle Me Irish

1 ½ parts Sugar Island Coconut Rum

¾ part Fresh Kiwi Puree

¼ part Fresh Lemon Juice

¾ part Pineapple Juice

In a glass shaker, add all ingredients, add ice and shake and strain over crushed ice. Garnish with Kiwi wheel and lemon wedge.

Luck O’ the Irish Apple Sipper

3 ounces Barefoot Moscato Spumante Bubbly

1 ounce Irish Whiskey

1 ounce Apple Juice

Apple Slice Garnish

Combine Irish Whiskey and apple juice in cocktail shaker with ice. Shake to blend and chill. Strain into champagne flute. Top with Moscato Spumante. Garnish with apple slice.

Hair Of The Tiger Created by Nick Fogel, Beverage Director, The Late Late Bar & Spirit Grocer

2 oz Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey

.75 oz Pineapple

.5 oz Combier Apricot

.5 oz Ginger syrup

.5 oz Lime

Garnish: Cayenne

Combine all ingredients. Shake until chilled and double strain into a chilled coupe.

Paddy’s Julep

1.5oz RedBush

.5oz Creme De Cacao

.5oz Simple Syrup

.75oz Lemon Juice

2 Dash Angostura

Fresh Mint

Build and Churn over Crushed Ice, Julep Style Serve with Mint Sprig & Nutmeg.

Dead Rabbit Irish Coffee

1 oz Bushmills Original Irish Whiskey

¾ oz Rich Demerara Syrup

3 ¼ oz Sumatra Coffee

Pour all ingredients into a 6 oz Dead Rabbit Irish Coffee glass leaving a .5 inch room for cream. Top with freshly whipped heavy cream.

Kiwi Snaquiri (Yield: 4-5 shots or one full drink)

1 oz Kōloa White Rum

1 oz Kōloa Golden Rum

0.5 oz Lime juice

0.5 oz Velvet Falernum

0.5 oz Demerara syrup, (1:1, turbinado sugar: water)

1 Kiwi

Add all ingredients and one cup of ice to a blender, Blend until smooth, pour into shot glasses, or a tiki mug for a full-sized drink. Garnish with Fresh Kiwi wheel.

Ginger Sage Cocktail

1 bottle of Santa Margherita Prosecco Superiore DOCG

Simple Syrup

1 cup honey

3 cups water

2 whole pears, peeled, cored and diced

1 large piece of ginger, peeled and diced

20 fresh sage leaves (plus more for garnish)

In a saucepan combine the honey and water over medium heat and bring to a light boil. Turn the heat down to low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the honey has dissolved completely. Add the pears, ginger and sage leaves. Simmer, stirring occasionally until the mixture has reduced by 1/3 (about 15-20 minutes). Remove from heat and let the mixture steep for an additional 10 minutes. Strain the syrup into a large canning jar or thick glass bowl. Discard the ginger and sage leaves. Place a few pieces of the cooked pear into each stemless wine glass followed by 2 tbsps of the simple syrup. Add Santa Margherita Prosecco Superiore DOCG and serve.

Gingered Apple Sparkler

1.5 oz. handcrafted Vodka

1.5 oz. sour apple liqueur

Splash of Angostura Bitters

4 oz. chilled Brooklyn Crafted Ginger Beer Mini, Lemon/Lime

1 maraschino cherry

Ice

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the vodka, liqueur and bitters; shake well. Strain into an ice-filled highball glass. Top with Brooklyn Crafted and the cherry.

Lucky Leprechaun (Makes 4)

4 oz. Smirnoff Ice Green Apple

4 oz. Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka

4 oz. Ginger Ale

In a cocktail shaker, add ice, Smirnoff Ice Green Apple and Smirnoff No. 21. Shake. Strain into a martini glass and top with ginger ale. Enjoy!

Green Mary

35ml Ketel One Vodka

100ml freshly juiced equal parts of celery and cucumber

20ml freshly squeezed lime

1 pinch of rock salt, pepper, cinnamon, nutmeg and dried chilli flakes

Half a vanilla pod

Add all ingredients to the glass, stir well, add ice, garnish with a salted cucumber slice and vanilla pod and enjoy!

St. Patty’s Cucumber Special by Thumbtack Pro Bartender Ian McCarthy of Sharpshooter SF

1.5 oz mezcal, .75 oz fresh lime juice

5 oz green chartreuse

.25 oz maraschino liqueur.

Add all to a mixing tin, add ice and shake, double strain into a tall glass filled with ice, garnish with cucumber wheels and add a straw.

Laphroaig® End O’ The Rainbow

3/4 part Laphroaig® Select

3/4 part ginger liqueur

3/4 part pineapple juice

3/4 part lemon juice

3 dashes absinthe verte

Spring of mint (for garnish)

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a coupe glass and garnish with a mint sprig.

Irish Gold Rush – created by Tim Herlihy, National Tullamore D.E.W. Ambassador

2 oz Tullamore D.E.W. Original

¾ oz Freshly squeezed Lemon Juice

¾ oz Honey Syrup

Combine all ingredients in an ice-filled shaker. Shake until well chilled, about 10 seconds. Strain into an ice-filled double old fashioned glass.

STRONGBOW ROSÉ SPRITZER

1 oz. silver tequila

½ oz. honey syrup (optional)

6 oz. Strongbow Rosé Apple

Splash of club soda

2-3 dashes of orange bitters

Mint sprig for garnish

To make the honey syrup: combine equal parts water and honey over the stove or in the microwave until heated, and the honey is a pourable consistency. In a mixing glass filled with ice, combine the tequila and honey syrup. Add the Strongbow Rosé Apple, and stir briefly. Pour contents into a chilled glass filled with fresh ice, top with a splash of club soda and 2-3 dashes of orange bitters and garnish with a mint sprig.