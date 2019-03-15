See Pics
Hollywood Life

Katie Holmes Heads Out For A Weekend Away With Daughter Suri, 12, After Rumored Jamie Foxx Split

Splash News
Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise head out of their apartment with luggage in New YorkPictured: Katie HolmesRef: SPL5072715 150319 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Jackson Lee / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Portugal Rights
Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise head out of their apartment with luggage in New YorkPictured: Katie Holmes,Suri CruiseRef: SPL5072715 150319 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Jackson Lee / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Portugal Rights
Katie Holmes is seen for the first time taking a walk with her daugther Suri Cruise amid split rumors after her boyfriend Jamie Foxx was spotted with a mystery woman in Beverly Hills. Reportedly they were last seen together on December 18 2018 aboard a 6 Million Yacht.Pictured: Katie Holmes,Suri CruiseRef: SPL5072199 130319 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Portugal Rights
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Katie Holmes takes daughter Suri Cruise for a walk after breakfast in Soho. The duo decided to match flowing maxi dresses this morning during the outing.Pictured: Katie Holmes, Suri CruiseBACKGRID USA 30 AUGUST 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 29 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise headed out of New York City for a sweet mother-daughter weekend getaway. We’ve got the pics of the dressed-down actress following her rumored split from Jamie Foxx.

Going somewhere? Katie Holmes and her daughter Suri Cruise are heading out on a weekend getaway as they were photographed wheeling out large luggage from the 39-year-old’s NYC apartment. The actress looked comfy and casual for a long flight,  going completely makeup free while wearing a mustard yellow Madewell balloon-sleeve pullover sweater sweater, loose blue jeans and white McQueen sneakers that go for $585 a pair. She was carrying a large blue knit sweater to keep her warm inside of any chilly aircraft and had half of her hair bundled in a bun atop her head while the rest of it laid straight down to her shoulders. It was a far cry from the glammed up look she put together the night before where she wore a brown leather power skirt for her appearance at the grand opening of Neiman Marcus’ brand new multi-leveled flagship store in downtown New York

Both Katie and her 12-year-old daughter were ready to head out of town for the weekend, lugging rollaway bags behind them. Suri looked like a total travel pro with her pink suitcase that matched her pink sweatpants. Even the scrunchie holding her hair back in a ponytail was pink. We’re going to go out on a limb and guess that it’s her favorite color. She had a large multicolored bag slung over her right shoulder with another black bag dangling down to her knees with a long left shoulder strip.

Katie hasn’t been seen with possible ex Jamie Foxx ever since he loudly announced he was single while performing at TV mogul Byron Allen‘s Oscars after-party at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Feb. 24. “Right before he sang, he seemingly told the crowd he’s single,” our insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He had a lot of women on stage and danced with them! It appeared he told the crowd, ‘I’m single.’”

Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise head out of their apartment with luggage in New York on March 15, 2019. (Splash News)
Suri Cruise
Suri Cruise carries several pieces of luggage as she and mom Katie Holmes leave their New York apartment on March 15, 2019. (Splash News)

It’s so hard to tell what the status is with Katie and Jamie, 51, because they’ve never publicly discussed their relationship. It’s believed that they started dating in 2013 after they were spotted getting cozy during a summer party in the Hamptons. It wasn’t until Jan. of 2018 that they made things official, as Katie was on Jamie’s arm as his date for Clive Davis‘ annual pre-Grammys party. The pair was last photographed together aboard a yacht off Miami over 2019 New Years, where they packed on plenty of PDA. But there have been no sightings of the couple together since then and with Jamie’s proclamation that he’s single, their nearly six-year romance appears to be over.