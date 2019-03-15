Katie Holmes Heads Out For A Weekend Away With Daughter Suri, 12, After Rumored Jamie Foxx Split

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise headed out of New York City for a sweet mother-daughter weekend getaway. We’ve got the pics of the dressed-down actress following her rumored split from Jamie Foxx.

Going somewhere? Katie Holmes and her daughter Suri Cruise are heading out on a weekend getaway as they were photographed wheeling out large luggage from the 39-year-old’s NYC apartment. The actress looked comfy and casual for a long flight, going completely makeup free while wearing a mustard yellow Madewell balloon-sleeve pullover sweater sweater, loose blue jeans and white McQueen sneakers that go for $585 a pair. She was carrying a large blue knit sweater to keep her warm inside of any chilly aircraft and had half of her hair bundled in a bun atop her head while the rest of it laid straight down to her shoulders. It was a far cry from the glammed up look she put together the night before where she wore a brown leather power skirt for her appearance at the grand opening of Neiman Marcus’ brand new multi-leveled flagship store in downtown New York

Both Katie and her 12-year-old daughter were ready to head out of town for the weekend, lugging rollaway bags behind them. Suri looked like a total travel pro with her pink suitcase that matched her pink sweatpants. Even the scrunchie holding her hair back in a ponytail was pink. We’re going to go out on a limb and guess that it’s her favorite color. She had a large multicolored bag slung over her right shoulder with another black bag dangling down to her knees with a long left shoulder strip.

Katie hasn’t been seen with possible ex Jamie Foxx ever since he loudly announced he was single while performing at TV mogul Byron Allen‘s Oscars after-party at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Feb. 24. “Right before he sang, he seemingly told the crowd he’s single,” our insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He had a lot of women on stage and danced with them! It appeared he told the crowd, ‘I’m single.’”

It’s so hard to tell what the status is with Katie and Jamie, 51, because they’ve never publicly discussed their relationship. It’s believed that they started dating in 2013 after they were spotted getting cozy during a summer party in the Hamptons. It wasn’t until Jan. of 2018 that they made things official, as Katie was on Jamie’s arm as his date for Clive Davis‘ annual pre-Grammys party. The pair was last photographed together aboard a yacht off Miami over 2019 New Years, where they packed on plenty of PDA. But there have been no sightings of the couple together since then and with Jamie’s proclamation that he’s single, their nearly six-year romance appears to be over.