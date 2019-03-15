Supermodel & Mom Of 2 Karolina Kurkova On How Not To Lose Yourself After Having A Baby

Supermodel or supermom? Karolina Kurkova is both, and she’s revealing her top tips for having it all, along with her new, super fashionable baby line.

Karolina Kurkova is one of the world’s most famous models, and has been the face of brands like Chanel, Fendi, Dior, Versace, Gucci, Prada, Victoria’s Secret and many, many more. She has been surrounded by high end fashion for years, but now SHE has become the designer. The mom of two just release a collaboration with Cybex that is both functional and fashionable.

“I think everyone, when you become a mom, or a dad, you want to feel like you are still you, and with all the kid’s products you’re going to surround yourself with — the stroller, car seat, high chair. Everything — kids have a lot of things,” Karolina told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY in our New York City office. “The products, they should be, of course, functional and safe, but why not also combine a great aesthetic and design, which I think Cybex does the best.”

“I love fashion. I wanted to embody both of those things. With kids, you want [their accessories] to be stylish, you want them to be classic, you want them to be mindful of if it’s a woman pushing, or a man pushing. You have to be a little bit universal, but I really wanted to design something — I don’t want to say boring — I wanted something with a little bit of personality.” See her designs below and more exclusive photos from Karolina’s HollywoodLife shoot in the gallery attached above.

“I picked the beige, because it’s a very timeless, classic color,” Karolina told HollywoodLife.com. “It’s not girly, it’s a nice happy medium, and it’s classic and timeless. It goes well with a print, and a color. I really wanted to create a print to kind of represent my KK style, my lifestyle, my personality. I wanted to inject personality into these products, because when you have kids, it is the most beautiful, loving, exciting, fun time. You don’t want to have something sad. That’s when we created the special pattern, the polka dots, the turquoise, leopard print, and I wear a lot of red lipstick, so that’s really kind of my signature.”

As far as having it all or a work-life balance with kids, Karolina told us, “It’s about harmony. You have to aim for harmony. I don’t know, I don’t love the word balance so much. To me, it feels very material, balancing things, weighing products. It’s about harmony. You do definitely have to be organized, and it’s about prioritizing what is really important, and when you do what, and how much time you put into it. Always knowing why you do things. For me, I work really hard. I love what I do, but then also when I go home, it’s my kids. It’s all their activities and toys, and we play soccer, make chocolate chip cookies, which my nine year old loves, and my husband. All that kind of stuff.”

Karolina is known for modeling, so why did she decide to design for kids instead of try her hand at women’s clothes? “You know, instead of doing a fashion line, I was like, ‘Well, I’m a mom myself. I definitely know what’s important.’ Strollers and car seats are the most important when you become a parent. So I went on this journey.”

Another great part about her fabulous designs? Each product contains up to 30 recycled plastic bottles that has been turned into fabric.

We pressed Karolina for more mom advice and she wisely said: “Everyone goes through their journey. You’re going to have bad days, you’re going to have good days. You’re going to have tired days, you’re going to have energetic days, but it is very special. I mean, it is the most incredible, the most beautiful, magical thing ever. Giving birth, there is something very, well, grounding, but also the strength you get from that. I mean, it’s a very powerful thing that you do — you really become a woman. You have this soul, this body growing in you, and then you give birth to it. It’s a very empowering moment. I think you do change. You feel like nothing can put you down anymore. You can deal with things on a whole different level. It’s like, ‘Wow, you know, I did that. I can do anything.'”