Katie Holmes: 1st Photo Since Rumored Split From Longtime BF Jamie Foxx — Pics With Suri

Katie Holmes managed to give a smile to the camera when she and Suri were snapped out and about in New York amid rumors of a Jamie Foxx breakup.

Katie Holmes, 40, has been pictured for the first time since rumors that she has split from Jamie Foxx, 51, started swirling. The former Dawson’s Creek actress was snapped out and about in New York City on March 14 with her 12-year-old daughter Suri Cruise. Katie managed to raise a smile as she was photographed by a paparazzo. The mother and daughter duo were bundled up as they braved the cold.

It’s the first time that Katie has been seen since Jamie apparently announced at an Academy Awards after-party that he is “single.” Even though the A-list couple never officially confirmed that they were dating, the “Blame It On The Alcohol” actor and singer seemingly made the announcement at a showbiz gathering. An insider who was at the Feb. 24 bash at the Beverly Wilshire hotel told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the Ray star made the announcement before he started performing. “Right before he sang, he seemingly told the crowd he’s single,” our source told us. “He had a lot of women on stage and danced with them. It appeared he told the crowd, ‘I’m single.’” HollywoodLife has reached out to Jamie’s team for comment, but we’ve yet to receive a response.

It’s no surprise though as he and Katie have never really addressed reports that they were a couple even though they have been photographed getting cozy multiple times. In September 2017 the coy stars were snapped holding hands on a Malibu beach while going on a romantic stroll. In July 2018 they seemed to confirm their relationship via their body language, packing on PDA, again, with a kiss on the lips and frolicking in the sand.

But Jamie and Katie have been fiercely private about their relationship. In fact, in February 2018 Jamie actually walked off of ESPN’s SportsCenter after commentator Michael Smith asked him if he and Katie played basketball on Valentine’s Day. Whether or not we’ll get confirmation that these very private people are no longer dating – after they never admitted that they were actually an item – remains to be seen!