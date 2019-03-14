Chance The Rapper Expecting Baby Girl With Wife Kirsten Corley: ‘We Pregnant Again’

Chance the Rapper is a new husband and now he’s going to be a new daddy. He and wife Kirsten Corley are expecting their second child, a baby girl and we’ve got the details.

Chance the Rapper is going to be a dad once again. Just days after his romantic wedding to longtime girlfriend Kirsten Corley in Newport Beach, CA, he announced that the couple has a daughter on the way. On March 14 he took to Instagram and wrote “We pregnant again. It’s a girl. JESUS CHRIST. WE LOVE GOD,” along with the adorable caption “New baby droppin September.” The 25-year-old rapper — real name Chancelor Johnathan Bennett — and Kirsten are already parents to three-year-old daughter Kensli.

Maybe this explains why Kirsten was seen in IG photos from the reception drinking water instead of champagne at their March 9 nuptials. The couple tied the knot in front of 150 guests including comedian Dave Chapelle as well as Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who showed up after the ceremony began and had to watch from afar with an usher. Kirsten wore an elegant strapless gown with a full skirt and long veil and her baby bump wasn’t yet showing. Chance looked dapper in a white tux and black pants while the bridesmaids wore pink dresses and the groomsmen donned black tuxes.

The wedding isn’t where they actually made things official, as the couple legally married in a civil ceremony at a Chicago courthouse on December 27, 2018. Chance popped the question in front of family and friends at a Fourth of July 2018 backyard BBQ in his native Chi-town. Kirsten totally didn’t see it coming, as she was wearing cut off jean shorts, a matching short-sleeved blouse and was barefoot in the grass when a shirtless Chance got down on one knee and asked “Kirsten Katrina Corley, will you make me a man and be my wife?” Everyone at the daytime barbecue cheered the couple on as she said yes and then Kensli walked over for a group hug with her parents. It’s so exciting that she’s now going to have a little sister.