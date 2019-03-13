‘Teen Mom’ Maci Bookout Sparks New Pregnancy Rumors With New Pic: ‘She’s Totally’ Expecting

Maci Bookout’s fans have been convinced for months that she’s pregnant with baby number four. While she hasn’t said if she’s expecting, a new photo shows what looks to be a possible baby bump.

Teen Mom fans have been speculating whether or not Maci Bookout is pregnant for months now. A new video has surfaced where she appears to have a baby bump while wearing a tight fitted red t-shirt. She was on the set of a photo shoot for her Things That Matter clothing and lifestyle brand and had a bit of a pooch around her midsection in an Instagram story video for TTM. When a screen grab ended up on a Reddit forum, one fan asked, “Is she pregnant?” while another wrote “Maci totally looks pregnant”

Well, chances are Maci just had a big lunch because she’s drinking a can of beer in the video and probably wouldn’t do that if she knowingly had a baby on the way. Even other Reddit users commented that she likely had a “beer belly.” The 27-year-old posted behind the scenes Instagram photos from a new TTM photo shoot on March 12 alongside husband Taylor McKinney and while the grey t-shirt she’s wearing isn’t as tight as the red one, she doesn’t appear to have the belly anymore. Maci already has two little ones with Taylor, daughter Jayde, 3, and son Maverick, 2, in addition to 10-year-old son Bentley by ex Ryan Edwards.

Maci’s been dogged by pregnancy rumors ever since Halloween of 2018 when she and her family did a Scooby Doo costume theme and she dressed up as Daphne. Fans accused her of Photoshopping out possible baby belly in a pic she shared as the photo seemed to bend around her waistline. Then there was a post-Thanksgiving video where she wore a baggy grey sweater while her husband showed off their home’s holidays decorations and fans accused her of hiding a possible baby bump behind a railing.

‘Teen Mom OG’ star Maci Bookout Shows Off Belly Bump In Shocking Photos https://t.co/Bu7lgwPoDx pic.twitter.com/mzy3MfAtnD — Cal Washington (@cal_washington) March 13, 2019

Maci travelled to Washington D.C. on March 7 to speak at the PCOS Challenge about polycystic ovary syndrome. She wore a black t-shirt and in video from her speech she didn’t appear to have a baby bump, but it wasn’t nearly as tight as the red t-shirt from her photo shoot.

Maci bravely spoke about the pain of PCOS and the difficulties of treatment. She’s battled the hormonal disorder causing enlarged ovaries with small cysts on the outer edges for nine years now and this is the second time she’s travelled to Washington to speak about the condition during National PCOS Day. The MTV star shared pics on the steps of the nation’s capitol to her Instagram and wrote “What an honor it is to be able to advocate for the entire PCOS community on Capitol Hill! We are doing big things for women’s health and I’m so grateful for these women and the amazing organization @pcoschallenge.” How inspiring!