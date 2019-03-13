John Cena: How He Really Feels About Nikki Bella’s Hot New Romance With Artem Chigvintsev

With the romance between Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev heating up, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned if her former fiancé, John Cena, is seeing red after realizing his ex has moved on.

Rumors of a romance between Nikki Bella, 35, and Artem Chigvintsev, 36, were seemingly confirmed when the Total Divas star planted a kiss on her Dancing With The Stars partner during a lunch date. A year ago, that would have been John Cena, 41, but the two wound up calling off their wedding just weeks before they were to marry. Thankfully, Artem doesn’t have to worry about any drama from John over this new love, as a source close to the WWE Superstar EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com that he’s “happy for Nikki and Artem.”

“He supports her and will always love her for the person she was to him and the time they had together,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. “If Nikki is finding love elsewhere, he is happy for her and has nothing ever bad to say about either of them. He hasn’t heard about them kissing but he is not worried about it because that is what happens when you date someone. John doesn’t allow there to be any drama, as he doesn’t play high school games. Nikki is an amazing woman to him and she should have the best life possible with anyone she wants.”

That “anyone” is her DWTS partner. Though she and The Bachelorette star Peter Kraus, 33, seemed to have a little fling going on, she was spotted kisses Artem on March 9. This PDA comes after the two went on a date during the Jan. 27 episode of Total Bellas, in which Nikki couldn’t stop herself from smiling. The two fueled romance rumors again when Nikki popped up on Artem’s Instagram Stories at the start of March. The two smiled while meeting for wine and cheese and, it seems, romance.

Nikki and John called it quits on April 15, 2018. “While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another,” the couple said in a statement. “We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.” They ended their 6-year relationship just weeks before they were set to head to Mexico for a destination wedding. The two WWE Superstars gave love a second shot over the following summer, but a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that while trying to work things out, “they had one of their huge blowout fights” that ended their romance for good.