Brandy once sang she was on ‘Top Of The World,’ but she was at the bottom of the stairs after taking a nasty tumble at the Jazz In The Gardens music festival! Ouch.

“Just fall / It’ll be okay / fall / there’s no other way,” Brandy sang on her 2008 song, “Fall.” Well, more than a decade later, she was living those verses. Brandy, 40, was one of the many artists booked for the 2019 edition of Jazz In The Gardens Music Fest down in Miami Garden, Florida. While performing a cover of the late Whitney Houston’s “I’m Your Baby Tonight,” the “The Boy Is Mine” singer seemed to get into the groove…until she tried walking down the steps. Perhaps her pants were too long or her heels were too high but she slipped and fell!

“Watch Whitney Houston push Brandy down the stairs for trying to sing her song at Jazz In The Gardens,” Instagram user Ayesha1038 said when sharing a video of the fall online. “Can’t tell me I don’t see Whitney. I know Whitney when I see Whitney.” That sentiment was pretty much shared online, as a lot of people said the same thing. “Brandy tripped during a performance while singing “I’m Your Baby Tonight” and they said Whitney’s ghost pushed her,” @SteveChristo_ tweeted. “And why the vocals didn’t stop. smh lip sync battle,” Instagram user c_iamwe_b added. However, some fans were sincerely concerned for Brandy after that stumble and hoped she was okay.

Brandy and Whitney famously starred together in a 1997 television adaptation of “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella.,” with Whitney playing the Fairy Godmother to Brandy’s Cinderella. This relationship came into play in August 2017. On what would have been Whitney’s 54th birthday, Brandy posted a series of tributes that were a little too extravagant and a little too self-indulgent for some people’s tastes. “You live on in me… I can feel your Spirit inside of me and all around me. My angel, my friend, my fairy God Mother. I love you forever… thank you for trusting me with the torch!!! I remember every moment with you and I and I will cherish these miraculous moments forever and ever! I love you.”

Whitney’s ghost finally got Brandy pic.twitter.com/eeKo8ZJyY3 — DiaryOfKeysus (@KeysusFacts) March 11, 2019

When Brandy’s former collaborator/longstanding rival Monica also paid tribute to Whitney, Brandy slid into the comments section with a …interesting remark. “You’re silly to think I am petty..the message to me is petty like y’all know me,” she said, according to the Vibe. “She passed the torch when she passed on my birthday. I have a duty to do what she asked me to do and not anyone else. No one knows what we talked about and no one knows what the note said but she gave it to me and I made her a promise…”

“Whitney loved us both so I don’t see the competition or the comparisons.” Brandy said of her and Monica. “But truth is, I was closer to Whitney and that means a lot to me. It’s one thing to deal with my Idol passing and it’s more excruciating for her to pass on my birthday so I take that as a sign that she wanted me to go out and be my greatest self and make her proud.”