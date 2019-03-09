Sarah Hyland Rocks Polka Dot Bikini & Shorter Hair In Selfie

Sarah Hyland shared a selfie on Instagram of herself looking tropical, laying down with a polka dot bikini!

Awards season is done, and it looks like Sarah Hyland, 28, is enjoying the aftermath of it all! The Modern Family actress posted a pic on Instagram on March 9 of her laying out in a brown and white polka dot bikini having a fun weekend day!

Sarah had her hair pulled back and under a straw hat, and it looked curly and wet – maybe after a splash in the pool or ocean? She wore a brown and white polka dot bikini on top, and layered silver necklaces around her neck. Sarah rocked dark sunglasses and large circular earrings for more accessorizing. Sarah placed a stack of bracelets on her wrist, and held some of her hair with one hand, while presumably taking the selfie in the other hand.

“Who’s ready for short hair,” Sarah captioned the pic. “I think it’s about that tiiiimeeee. (And by that I mean just take out [Modern Family character] Haley’s fake hair).” We think Sarah would look great rocking shorter hair more often! Since she is an actress, she has access to extensions of course, but in other pics of her on her Insta, you can see that Sarah has much shorter, curlier hair than her character’s long and straight strands!

Sarah’s selfie came after she got backlash for her caption on pics from the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 24 – Sarah revealed that she wore two pairs of Spanx, causing people to accuse of her trying to “hide fat.” In actuality, Sarah was simply wearing the body-shapers since she’s on steroids and has had two kidney transplants. In Sarah’s newest photo, it’s clear she’s not trying to “hide” anything!

We’re here for however Sarah wants to wear her hair. It’s much easier to just go with shorter hair and forgo the time and effort that can go into dealing with longer hair! But Sarah definitely looks great regardless of how she chooses to wear her hair, and we’re excited to see how she styles it in the future.