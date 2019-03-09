Nicki Minaj & ‘Bae’ Kenneth Petty Hold Hands & Snuggle During Romantic Date Night In Paris

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty helped Paris live up to its title as the ‘city of love’ with a steady stream of PDA: hand-holding, a cuddly video and one suggestive Instagram caption.

Nicki Minaj, 36, turned her business trip into one of pleasure as well after taking boyfriend Kenneth Petty, 41, along for the European leg of her Nicki WRLD Tour with Juice WRLD. The “Barbie Dreams” rapper has a show in Paris on March 9, so she and her high school sweetheart enjoyed a romp around the city of love the day prior. They stepped out hand-in-hand while leaving their hotel on March 8, fine dined at a posh establishment, cozied up for Nicki’s Instagram video (she joked Kenneth “ain’t all that”) and even did some sightseeing at the Eiffel Tower…well, from a distance.

Kenneth lifted a giddy Nicki up in the air outside Paris’ most iconic landmark, and she had a clever innuendo planned for the resulting Instagram photo. “It’s bigger than a tower, I ain’t talking bout #Eiffel PARIS I LOVE YOU‼️” Nicki wrote in the caption, as a special message for Kenneth. Clearly, Kenneth’s vacation (and Nicki’s work trip) is going successfully. Nicki wore a Fendi monogram bodysuit and the designer’s matching jacket for her date night, and it appears that the high-end print is a favorite of the hip hop chart topper’s. Once again, she rocked another Fendi bodysuit (albeit a much more revealing piece) on the “catwalk” at her Paris concert in Accorhotels Arena on March 7. She labeled the runway look “Cockiana,” and she unofficially closed out Paris Fashion Week with two bangs (much like the name of her 2014 hit with Ariana Grande and Jessie J).

After Nicki and Kenneth became Instagram official in Nov. 2018, they’re taking the next step by going on the road together. While that may have concerned Nicki’s entourage before, it’s hardly the case now. “When Nicki and Kenneth first got together there was a lot of backlash,” a Nicki source had EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife before, as Kenneth is a registered sex offender. He was convicted of attempted rape in the first degree in 1995, and after an under four-year sentence, Nicki’s beau returned to prison for first-degree manslaughter in 2006. He was released on parole in 2013. “No one really knew what to think of him and a lot of people in Nicki’s life were worried,” our source continued. “Now, everyone in her life is starting to come around, Kenneth is winning everyone over. The way he treats Nicki, the way he looks at her — it’s obvious how much he loves her. And he’s so protective.”

Nicki touched down in Europe to perform at her Germany concert on Feb. 21. She’ll be wrapping up the European leg of her worldwide tour in the Netherlands on March 25.