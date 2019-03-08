Kylie & Kendall Jenner Model Ardene Swimwear: Who’s Your Favorite Karjenner Swimsuit Babe?

Kylie and Kendall Jenner are their own best spokesmodels for their new swimwear collection with Ardene. We’ve got their one piece and bikini looks for fans to see who rocks a swimsuit the best.

If Kylie and Kendall Jenner lend their famous names to a product, you can bet they’re going to be heavily involved in marketing it. The sisters have teamed up with Canadian fashion company Ardene for a swimwear capsule collection and with their incredible bodies, they’re showing off the range of styles for the new spring/summer 2019 campaign. Kylie models a bright red one piece with white piping around the edges and a black zipper up the middle of the chest so whoever wears it can determine exactly how much cleavage they want to show.

In the 21-year-old’s case, she keeps her swimsuit all the way zipped, yet it still showed off her amazing curves and tiny waist. She’s laying on her left hip with her hands behind her while giving the camera a smoldering look. Her makeup is full glam and her blonde bob rests on her shoulders. Kylie may not be going anywhere near a pool, but she sure rocks this swimsuit. Not only that, it’s totally affordable for her fans at only $39. Another model took over other angles of the suit to show that it has a wide open back and high cut hips.

Kendall, 23, shows more skin in her look, donning a tiny olive bikini. The itty bitty top features two button closures at the front of the chest, with smocking to give it a bralette effect. The back looks like an actual bra, with shiny straps and closures the way a real piece of underwear does. Her bikini bottoms are super low in the front, high cut on the sides and are slightly bigger than a thong on the backside. Of course with Kendall’s killer body the bikini looks insanely good on her. It also allows her to flaunt her ripped abs and flat tummy. Like Kylie’s swimsuit, it’s totally a steal with the top going for $24.90 and the bottoms just $22.90. There are seven other one and two piece looks in the Kendall & Kylie for Ardene swimwear collection and they’re all equally adorable and affordable.

Ardene said in a statement on March 8 that: “Our exclusive Kendall & Kylie partnership, which launched for the first time last summer, has had a positive response from customers, and we are excited to offer this latest swim capsule at an affordable price point. Our goal is to exceed customer expectations and share unique experiences, and we are confident this collection delivers on exactly that.” It adds that the pieces are “inspired by the world-famous duo’s colorful and iconic lifestyle”.