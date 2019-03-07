Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson Are ‘Done Having Kids’ After This Pregnancy: Her ‘Shop Is Closed’

Jessica Simpson is considering a dramatic procedure to ensure she and Eric Johnson don’t welcome baby No. 4 after Birdie arrives. She’s even hoping that her husband will consider a similar operation!

From bronchitis to a broken toilet seat, Jessica Simpson’s third round of pregnancy has been a tough one. “Jessica is done having kids after this pregnancy,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife, a decision that she might make permanent! The “With You” singer is “highly considering getting her tubes tied to make sure that she will not get pregnant again,” our source reveals. But Jessica, 38, may ask her husband, retired NFL player Eric Johnson, 39, to make the trip to the doctor instead, as our source adds, “And if it’s not her getting her tubes tied, she wants to convince Eric to get a vasectomy because she wants the shop to be closed.”

Even though sterilization procedures can be reversed, it’s an expensive decision. But more painful than a dent in the wallet are the physical ailments Jessica has suffered since announcing her pregnancy in Sept. 2018. “This pregnancy has taken a lot out of her this time around and as happy as she will be to have a new little girl in the family, she will be very happy to have this be the last child for the family,” our source continues. Baby girl Birdie will soon be joining her siblings, sister Maxwell Johnson, 6, and brother Ace Knute Johnson, 5!

Jessica recently dealt with a “crazy painful” bout of bronchitis, which returned four times within a couple months and recently landed her in the hospital for a week! “Coughing with Birdie [Jessica’s daughter who hasn’t been born yet] has been a crazy painful journey,” The Dukes of Hazzard star wrote in an Instagram post on March 3. But she’s back on the mend, as she added, “I am getting healthier every day. Baby girl was monitored and is doing amazing! I am on my way to healthy!”

In addition to her recurring cough, Jessica’s feet had painfully swelled up in January, and her stomach battled “severe pregnancy acid reflux” weeks later. To top it all off, she broke her own toilet seat. Luckily for the blonde beauty, the body (and bathroom) nightmares are almost over, as she’s in her third trimester.