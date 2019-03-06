TNT Boys: 5 Things To Know About The Adorable Singing Trio On ‘The World’s Best’

The TNT Boys are the frontrunners to win it all on ‘The World’s Best.’ This trio is so talented and they’ve appeared on multiple shows in just a few short years.

The TNT Boys are dynamite on The World’s Best. Week after week, they continue to impress the judges and the Wall of the World with their amazing performances. The finale is set to air March 13 on CBS, and this trio is in the running to win the competition series. The TNT Boys have traveled the world to spread their talent and got to meet one very famous star since debuting on The World’s Best.

1. The TNT Boys are a popular Filipino boy band. The TNT Boys consists of Keifer Sanchez, Mackie Empuerto, and Francis Concepcion. The trio was formed after they appeared on Tawag ng Tanghalan Kids (TNT Kids), an amateur Filipino singing competition, in 2017. Since then, they’ve appeared on a number of shows and are now competing for The World’s Best title! The band has also become a YouTube sensation, with many of their performance videos gaining millions of views.

2. The trio auditioned with a Beyonce song. The TNT Boys performed Beyonce’s “Listen.” Judges Drew Barrymore, RuPaul, and Faith Hill gave them a standing ovation, as well as the Wall of the World. When they returned to The World’s Best stage, they stunned with a powerful rendition of “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” from Dreamgirls.

3. They are huge fans of Ariana Grande! James Corden, who also hosts The World’s Best, decided to surprise the trio on The Late Late Show. While they were performing, Ariana stepped out and starting singing along with them. She even bowed down to the TNT Boys at the end of the performance!

4. They’ve already won a major singing competition. They competed on the second season of Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids and were named the winners in 2018.

5. They’ve made Little Big Shots history! The TNT Boys also appeared on Little Big Shots, hosted by Steve Harvey, in 2018. They’ve appeared on Little Big Shots UK and the Australian and Filipino versions of the series. They are the first Filipino singers to have performed on four franchises of Little Big Shots.