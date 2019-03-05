‘This Is Us’ Recap: Kate Is Rushed To The Hospital After Confronting Kevin

Kate graduated from college on the March 5 episode of ‘This Is Us,’ but she was later hospitalized after a labor scare. Plus, Rebecca attempted to move on from Jack in the past.

The episode begins with Jack and Rebecca trying to decide on a video camera. Years later, after Jack has died, Rebecca is back looking for a new one. She runs into Matt Dixon, a single dad whose kids went to middle school with the Big Three. He helps her out and asks her to grab a cup of coffee. Rebecca is caught off guard and just walks away.

Like Rebecca, Kate is still trying to cope with Jack’s death. She’s upset that Kevin is following Sophie to New York in hopes of becoming an actor. She doesn’t want to go to her graduation. She’s frustrated that she has no plan for her future. Instead of attending graduation, Kate watches old videos her dad recorded of her and her siblings. Later, Kevin starts to hesitate on going to New York. He’s worried about Kate, but she pushes him to go. She doesn’t need him to protect her.

At graduation, Rebecca starts to freak out when she’s in the auditorium. She runs outside and has a panic attack. Miguel is there and comforts her. Rebecca doesn’t feel right knowing that Jack isn’t here. Miguel tells Rebecca that she should think about going to a support group.

In the present day, Beth’s first day of teaching dance has arrived. Beth and Randall are both aware that their schedules are crazy, so Randall offers to hire someone to help with the girls a few days a week. After Beth leaves, Randall gets a call from Deja. She left school because her teacher published her personal essay without her consent. Kids are making fun of her and calling her “Pontiac” because Deja wrote about living in her mom’s car.

Randall goes to the teacher and pleads Deja’s case. The teacher gets shaken up that she has upset Deja and deletes the post immediately. Deja’s teacher soon tells Randall that she doesn’t think Deja should be held back. She should actually be skipping to ninth grade. Randall tells Deja the news, but she doesn’t want to skip a grade. She doesn’t believe in herself and thinks she’s getting special treatment because she slept in a car. She admits to Randall that she doesn’t want to just be the “girl who lived in the car.” She wants to be more than that. Later, Deja admits that she’s finally found a sense of normalcy with her family and school life. She doesn’t want things to change.

Kate’s graduation day is here, and Toby is ready to celebrate. Kevin is supposed to come along, but he’s hungover after a long night of drinking. Zoe suddenly calls Kevin to tell him that she’s in town and about 10 minutes away! Kevin races to the graduation party. Kate can tell something is up with Kevin. She starts to ask about Nicky, but before they can get into it, Zoe arrives. Kevin’s lies start to catch up to him so he tries to deflect by making a speech at her graduation party. Suddenly, Kevin gets a call about work so he quickly leaves. After getting her diploma, Kate keeps texting Kevin about when he’s coming back, but he doesn’t answer.

Kate goes to see Kevin after he bails on her graduation party. She walks right in his hotel room and sees the booze. Kevin doesn’t lie to her anymore. He admits the Nicky situation hit him hard. She wants Kevin to tell Zoe, but he is adamantly against it. He thinks Zoe will leave him if she finds out. Kevin convinces her to give him a week to get it together.

While Kate is driving Kevin to a meeting, her water breaks. She knows it’s too soon. She’s only 28 weeks. Kevin calls Toby, who doesn’t understand why Kevin can’t drive Kate to the hospital. Kevin admits he’s been drinking all day. They call an ambulance and Kate is rushed to the hospital.

Beth has a great first day of dance classes. Randall realizes that hiring someone isn’t the best thing for the girls right now. He wants Beth to cut back on the dance classes. He doesn’t want to put a pin in her goals forever, but just for now. “You get to have your dream, and I’m just supposed to quit mine?” Beth asks Randall. Before they can continue the conversation, Randall gets the call about Kate.

The doctors manage to delay Kate’s labor. Kevin and Randall are there for. Kate when she needs them, just like they promised. “This baby can’t die, you guys,” Kate cries. Both Kevin and Randall promise her that’s not going to happen.