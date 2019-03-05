Jinger Duggar Shares Adorable Photo Of Baby Daughter Felicity With ‘Gma & Gpa Vuolo’

Baby Felicity looked thrilled to be ‘reunited’ with grandma and grandpa, after Jinger Duggar flew her seven-month-old daughter to see Jeremy Vuolo’s parents.

It was a happy family reunion. Jinger Duggar, 25, flew with her seven-month-old daughter Felicity to California to see Diana and Charles Vuolo, the parents of Jinger’s husband Jeremy Vuolo! “BEST NEWS when flying with a baby … you have the whole row to yourself!” Jinger wrote on her Instagram Story before touching down in Los Angeles. Hours later, and Jinger shared a sweet family photo of baby Felicity with her grandparents, who were all beaming with excitement. “Reunited with Gma & Gpa Vuolo,” Jinger captioned the photo, snapped at a restaurant.

Jinger and Felicity have been on the go, as the mother-daughter duo also made a trip to Arkansas to visit family before ringing in 2019. Jinger caught up with her brother Joe Duggar, 24, while in town, and even snapped a rare photo with Joe and Kendra Caldwell’s eight-month-old baby boy, Garrett David.

Jinger’s not looking to add another mini travel buddy in the near future, however, as she shot down pregnancy rumors right before the trip to California. “I stopped drinking coffee not for breastfeeding or being pregnant but because it was affecting my health,” she said on the Feb. 25 episode of her TLC show, Counting On. “So, I have cut back on coffee. But who knows what mom life will end up doing to me. I think I might end up slipping some in here and there.” Buzz about a possible bun in the oven got louder after Jinger shared a picture of Felicity holding a decaf coffee on Feb. 19!

It’s unclear if Felicity’s dad joined the family vacation above, but his relationship with Jinger has never been more solid. Jinger let the world know on Valentine’s Day! “He is everything I asked God for in a husband—he loves Christ supremely, is loving, compassionate, caring, humble and sincere. Every day with you is sweeter than the day before—I love you, baby,” Jinger wrote in an Instagram post on Feb. 14. The pair married in Nov. 2016.