Sunmi just gave her fans the best Monday surprise ever by dropping the music video for her brand-new single, ‘Noir!’ Fans are in awe of Sunmi’s new video and its message. Watch and see the reactions now!

Sunmi, 26, just took things to a whole new level. She dropped her new song, “Noir,” and released the music video for the new track on March 4. “Noir” is unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. Sunmi’s music video illustrates the shocking impact social media has on our lives and just how far many people will go to get the short-lived attention social media provides.

In the music video, Sunmi goes live on social media with a flaming birthday cake behind her. In another scene, Sunmi’s going live while she’s in the hospital. As she points out in “Noir,” people will even do life-threatening things to try and get more followers and likes. That’s what our world has come to. But Sunmi is giving the world a wakeup call. You go, girl.

Fans are applauding Sunmi’s latest music video. One fan tweeted: “We already knew sunmi never disappoints and we also knew that # NOIR was about SNS but actually listening to the song and seeing the MV makes it WAAAAY better. our girl really did THAT and i couldn’t be more proud of her. @miyaohyeah we appreciate your hard work and dedication.” Another wrote, “Sunmi calling out people who glamorize mental illness and do stupid sh*t for attention she really snapped.”

Sunmi's comeback "Noir" is really dope. It shows how people getting and doing crazy things in social media just to get attention without knowing that they're already losing their own selves for shits. I salute the song's concept. Noir is a good served tea.#노이르 — Rσʂҽʂ, Bҽɾɾιҽʂ αɳԃ Bαҽƙԋყυɳ 🌹🍓 (@MaxieMiEul) March 4, 2019

SUNMI MAY HAVE SLAPPED OKAY QUEEN — Bri🥀 (@tkyoedn) March 4, 2019

Sunmi is currently in the midst of the North American leg of her Warning world tour. She’s got upcoming dates in Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Washington D.C. The singer will also be performing in Mexico, Hong Kong, and Japan! We can’t wait to see her perform “Noir” for the first time!