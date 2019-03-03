‘RHOA’: Nene Gets Physical With A Cameraman & Threatens To Attack Porsha

Nene hosted a ‘Bye Wig’ party during the March 3 episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’, and things quickly spiraled out of control.

Well, we finally know why Nene became so angry and ripped a cameraman’s shirt in the midseason trailer for The Real Housewives of Atlanta. During the March 3 episode, that entire scene played out and came as a result of Porsha and Kandi going into Nene’s closet without her permission, and once Nene saw a cameraman following them, she grabbed the cameraman by his shirt, yanked him out of her way, and then threatened to “f*** up” Kandi and Porsha. Apparently, it was a closet the ladies had never seen before, and one Nene had always boasted about, so Kandi thought it was the perfect opportunity to sneak a peek. And even though Nene said “Oh, hell no. My closet is not together. My closet is stupid,” Porsha and Kandi went in anyway.

Nene blasted Porsha and Kandi for being “nosy” and then became violent when she saw the camerman start following them. “Get the f*** out of my closet, bitch. Don’t f***ing play with me motherf***er. I will f*** you up,” Nene could be heard screaming, but it wasn’t clear who she was talking to. If we had to guess, though, we’d say it was Porsha, because in the final seconds of the episode, someone’s heard yelling, “she’s pregnant”, and then Porsha could be seen asking producers to take her mic off because she was “scared” and wanted to leave.

It was also unclear why Nene became so angry over the state of her closet, but her emotions were already running high after Gregg was readmitted to the hospital due to a blood clot in his leg, so we’re pretty sure that played a factor in Nene’s outburst. Nene was also mad at Porsha and Marlo for being “disrespectful” and showing up hours late to her “Bye Wig” party, when all the women attended rocking their natural hair. And this party went down only 24 hours after Gregg’s health emergency, so Nene was basically on the verge of a breakdown, and her friends became collateral damage along the way.

