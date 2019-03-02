Sophie Turner Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week: See ‘GoT’ Pics, JoBros Music Video & More

Sophie Turner dominated this week! From new ‘Game of Thrones’ promo pics to a cameo in the Jonas Brothers’ new music video, she’s been super busy!

Sophie Turner won this entire week hands down. The 23-year-old actress promoted three different projects over the course of a few days and TBH they’re all pretty spectacular. Luckily for all of us, she decided to share snippets and photos on her social media accounts, so of COURSE we have to name her our Instagram Queen of the Week!

The first item on Sophie’s agenda this week was to share the new poster for her film, Dark Phoenix. But that wasn’t all – in the caption she also revealed a trailer for the movie was imminent! But before it could drop, Sophie appeared on the cover of Glamour UK alongside her Game of Thrones costar Maisie Williams. Sophie shared the joint cover – as well as her solo cover – with the caption, “Our first shoot as a married couple.”

Then, as promised, the trailer for the new superhero movie dropped and Sophie shared it on her page. “SHE’S HERE AND SHE’S DANGEROUS Watch the new trailer for #DarkPhoenix. In theaters June 7,” she wrote alongside the clip. But if you’re more of a GoT fan than a Marvel obsessive, there’s new content for you too! Sophie posted a still of her character Sansa Stark sitting on the iron throne to promote the HBO series’ final series, which airs April 14.

More fun stuff landed on Sophie’s Instagram account later in the week after her fiancé Joe Jonas announced with his brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas that they were getting the Jonas Brothers back together! The guys released their first single since reuniting, “Sucker,” and Sophie shared the cover art AND a look at the video (which she stars in alongside Nick and Kevin’s wives Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas, respectively). To finish out the week, Sophie shared a video of her from the music video set captioned, “The @jonasbrothers are back in town…..” In the clip she takes a sip from her teacup and utters her catchphrase “and that’s the tea.” Head up to the gallery above to see even more pics of Sophie!