Chloe Grace Moretz Intrigued By ‘The Darkness’ In ‘Star-Crossed’ Thriller ‘Greta’

From ‘Suspiria’ to ‘Dark Places,’ Chloe Grace Moretz has found herself submerged in the thriller genre & she’s loving it. The actress spoke to HL ahead of her latest scary movie ‘Greta’ about her love for the film and the genre.

Chloe Grace Moretz is one of the sweetest and approachable celebrities you will meet, so imagine our surprise when she raved over her intrigue and love for the thriller genre! At a special Cinema Society screening for her new film, which happens to be a thriller, Greta, Chloe opened up to HollywoodLife.com about why she loves acting in movies that keep you on the edge of your seat. “It was really wonderful [to be in Greta]. It was a chance to subvert a genre where you look at movies that are along the lines of this, which are Single White Female, Basic Instinct, Fatal Attraction — these are movies that are kind of classic thrillers in the genres and in the same realm but it’s almost always a male and female counterpart,” she explained in an interview with HL. “So, to do this genre with Isabelle Huppert … we make it more about this love relationship and these star-crossed cosmic people that are meeting each other in a time when they’re both relative and able to kind of open themselves up.”

Chloe continued, “What is your loneliness and darkness when you open yourself from the loneliness that is going on in your life. What darkness could you possibly let in?” In the movie, Chloe plays Frances, a young single woman living in NYC who finds a lost handbag on the Subway and returns it to a lonely older woman, Greta. While the two strike up a seemingly harmless friendship, things begin to go awry when Greta’s behavior becomes neurotic and obsessive. “That was just an interesting kind of psycho analysis of something that hasn’t really been portrayed in this realm and subvert the genre,” Chloe said. “I think it’s important to remember from the very start, that the movie is about this girl who has lost her mother about six months ago and it’s really focusing on loss and loneliness and what does that do to a person — how does it open you up to your vulnerabilities — which is spooky.”

Greta hits theaters today, March 1, 2019! Check your local theaters to see it.