BTS Fans Prove Haters Wrong By Helping Band Sell Out U.K’s Wembley Stadium In Just 90 Minutes

Don’t underestimate the power of the ARMY! After some haters said that BTS wasn’t ‘popular’ enough to sell out Wembley Stadium, the K-pop band got the last laugh by with tickets selling out in just 90 minutes!

BTS is headed to Wembley Stadium! Tickets for the boy band’s June 1 tour stop at London’s Wembley Stadium sold out in 90 minutes. To give you some perspective, Wembley Stadium can hold 90,000 people. What an incredible achievement for BTS! Before the tickets went on say, some haters took to Twitter to shade BTS. One hater tweeted, “Are they sure they have the fanbase to sell out Wednesday?” Another wrote, “You’re not that famous b*tch.”

Well, BTS showed up these haters — in less than two hours. The band’s stop at the Stade de France in Paris on June 7 has also sold out already! The ARMY is over the moon that BTS is headed to Wembley. “BTS sold out Wembley Stadium in less than 2 hours. With only a 10 day notice. Let that sink in. # BTSxWembley,” one fan tweeted. Another fan gushed: “Do you realize how extremely rare it is to sell out these humungous stadiums, and to do so in such a short amount of time? Only the very, very top artists throughout history have been able to accomplish such a feat! This is the stuff of legends!”

BTS sold out Wembley Stadium in less than 2 hours. With only a 10 day notice. Let that sink in. #BTSxWembley pic.twitter.com/L3SnCOGJSH — 🐥 #WeLoveYouJimin (@songforarmys) March 1, 2019

Other artists that have sold out at Wembley Stadium include Michael Jackson, Madonna, Beyonce, One Direction, Taylor Swift, Queen, Ed Sheeran, and more. BTS is taking over the world, and we’re so here for it. These boys have worked so hard and are so dedicated to their fans, so their success is really no surprise. Keep it up, BTS! The band will kick off their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour in Los Angeles. They have scheduled dates across the United States and Europe!