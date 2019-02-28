Chelsea Houska: Teen Mom 2 Star Admits She Wants Another Baby With Husband Cole DeBoer

Even though Chelsea Houska already has three kids, she’s talking about having another one with husband Cole DeBoer!

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska, 27, admitted in her Instagram Stories, while answering fan questions, that she and husband Cole DeBoer, 30, might have more children! When the star was asked if she wanted more children, she replied, “We do!” Chelsea said on her Instagram Story. “I don’t think I would do a home birth, but I would love to try a water birth at the hospital with my next.”

She answered other questions as well about her home life and dealing with newborns. Chelsea offered that Cole’s family is “very involved” and that they “treat Aubree [9, who she had with Adam Lind, 29] the same as they treat [two-year-old] Watson and [five-month-old] Layne. I love them.” Chelsea was also transparent with her pregnancy weight gain, admitting that she gained 31 pounds with daughter Layne, and 50 pounds with Watson. We’re sure that Chelsea being so clear with her experience has helped many other new moms!

The Teen Mom 2 star also kept it real with other aspects of her post-pregnancy appearance, from stretch marks to nipple cracks from breastfeeding. “[There are stretch marks] on my sides and boobs and some on the front of my tummy but they don’t bother me,” Chelsea said, owning her body and being unapologetic about the aftermath of pregnancy on her body. “OMG. Even reading that makes me cringe,” Chelsea said in response to a fan who commented about their own cracked nipples. “I had a HORRIBLE cracked nip after I had Layne. I just did Lanolin constantly and it just took some time to heal.”

By now, Chelsea is certainly a pro with being a mom – she had her first child, Aubree, in 2009 with Adam, and then her second, Watson, in 2017, and most recently, little Layne in 2018 (Chelsea’s youngest two children are biologically Cole’s)! We’re sure Chelsea has her hands full with her three children, but she said that Aubree helps out as a big sister! “[Aubree is] a huge help,” Chelsea said. “She’s a great big sister.” Surely, Aubree, Watson, and Layne would love to have another addition to the family – we’ll have to keep watching Teen Mom 2 to find out if Chelsea and Cole decide to have another little one!