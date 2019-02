’90 Day Fiancé’ star Larissa Dos Santos Lima is smitten with her new man, whom she says is ‘not afraid at all’ amid her very publicized divorce with Colt Johnson! Here’s how they met.

Larissa Dos Santos Lima’s name has made a number of headlines ever since her 90 Day Fiancé co-star Colt Johnson, 33, filed for divorce on Jan. 11, the same day Larissa was arrested following an alleged physical altercation. The Brazil native was reportedly charged for misdemeanor domestic violence the next week, but all this doesn’t scare away Larissa’s new boo! Fast forward over a month later, and she has moved on to a new lover, which she happily revealed to Instagram fans on Feb. 24. “I didn’t expect to meet someone this fast, January was the worst month of my life. I lived ten years in one month,” Larissa said of her recent legal woes in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. She continued, “I didn’t expect to meet someone so quickly but it happened and he’s a nice guy.” The TLC star even spilled how their meet cute went down!

“We met on Tinder. I was like, at first, ‘Let’s meet in a public place, I want to know you first before anything. And Google my name first, you know,'” Larissa told HollywoodLife, as she wanted to ensure her Tinder date knew what he was getting into — controversial press and all! “I didn’t expect to meet him and be so happy, but I am,” the reality show star gushed. And Larissa’s properly celebrating her split from Colt by showing off her new boyfriend (who remains unidentified) at her divorce party in the Las Vegas gentlemen’s club, Crazy Horse 3, on March 2! Colt is getting his own respective divorce party at the same joint on March 1.

“And I’m also really happy that at my party at Crazy Horse this weekend, people will finally meet him and see him without filters,” she continued. Larissa’s impressed that her boyfriend is okay with the publicity, adding, “And then he will be out there and he is really okay with it. He is not afraid at all. This wasn’t something that I wanted but I’m happy.”

Colt isn’t as thrilled about Larissa moving on, as expected. Larissa’s ex-husband is still “heartbroken” over their failed marriage, which he EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in a separate interview! But the computer programmer may rebound with a new lover as well. “I will have a date at my divorce party so I’m very excited about that,” he revealed to us. “I might find love, who knows?”